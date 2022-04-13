Tuchel ‘proud’ of Chelsea despite Champions League heartbreak

LONDON (AFP) – Thomas Tuchel hailed his “special team” after Chelsea’s reign as the European champions came to a painful end, now with his task of lifting his players for a crucial FA Cup semi-final this weekend. for.

The Blues had gained a foothold in the Champions League semi-finals at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday, making a spectacular comeback to wipe out a 3-1 lead from the first leg of Madrid’s last-eight tie.

Mason Mount, Antonio Rudiger and Timo Werner put the defending European champions on the verge of a historic victory.

But Real’s veteran midfielder Luka Modric produced a moment of magic to set up Rodrigo, and Karim Benzema took the lead…