Tuchel slams referee Sizmon Marciniak after Real Madrid vs Chelsea

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has handled himself with class in recent weeks.

His honest answers to questions about the club’s ownership status were widely appreciated in the wake of Roman Abramovich’s approval by the UK government.

But his good performance in front of the media came to an end on Tuesday night when he took aim at Champions League referee Sizmon Marciniak for lazy and unwarranted criticism.

Marciniak was the man in charge of the second leg of Chelsea’s quarter-final against Real Madrid, which the Blues won 3–2 after extra time, only to lose 5–4 on aggregate.

Tuchel was dissatisfied with Marcinac in the 62nd minute after Marcos Alonso refused to score for a handball.

Slow-motion video replays eventually clearly showed that the ball had touched Alonso’s right hand before…