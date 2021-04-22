Tuck Jagadish OTT Release Date: Digital and Satellite Rights Bagged By Amazon Prime and Star Maa

Pure Star Nani is again once more with the movie “Tuck Jagadish.” The Upcoming Telugu motion drama movie is written and directed by Shiva Nirvana. The movie additionally options Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh, Jagapathi Babu in lead roles.

The movie unit deliberate to launch the movie on twenty third April 2021, nevertheless it acquired postponed at present as a result of unsure COVID Instances in India. In the meantime, we have now offered Digital, Satellite tv for pc rights and likewise particulars of the OTT Launch of Tuck Jagadish. Take a look at under.

Tuck Jagadish Digital & Satellite tv for pc Rights:

It’s reported that Amazon Prime Video acquired the movie’s digital rights for a whopping quantity of round 47 Crores whereas Star Maa Television has purchased the satellite tv for pc rights for this movie. The movie is but to be launched in theatres; as soon as it will get launched, the makers will determine the streaming information on the OTT Platform.

The movie stars many gifted actors like Nassar, Daniel Balaji, Thiruveer, Rohini, Devadarshini, and Naresh. Thaman will likely be composing the unique soundtrack for the movie, Prasad Murella dealt with the cinematography, and Prawin Pudi edits the movie.

Tuck Jagadish will likely be marked because the second collaboration between Nani and Siva Nirvana after Ninnu Kori’s movie. The movie’s complete shoot was completed in December 2020, and the entire post-production work was completed in January 2021.