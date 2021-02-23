Tuck Jagdish Teaser: Whistle Worth Stuff – TheMiracleTech

Tuck Jagdish’s much-awaited teaser has been dropped as a birthday special for Natural Star Nani. The teaser has everything one would expect from a crazy combination of Nani and Shiva Nirvana. Seems that, you don’t listen to a single dialogue, yet you enjoy every bit of the video, all thanks to the innovative idea of ​​Shiva Nirvana.

The teaser of Tuck Jagdish begins with an exploration of the splendor of a village and its greenery. Then, Nani is introduced to a heart-wrenching scene where she is seen curing and bandaging a cock injured in Kodipandelu.

A song is conceptualized to define all the qualities and protective nature of a nanny towards family, close associate and beloved. His affection and respect for parents, relationship with siblings, romantic chemistry with girlfriend reflect his real personality. This is the role of a tailor for Nani who mesmerises with her stellar show.

Apart from the family elements, the teaser also shows us the action side of Nani in the film where Daniel Balaji played the main villain. Jagapathi Babu makes his presence known as Nani’s brother. Ritu Verma looks gorgeous as Nani’s Love Interest and Aishwarya Rajesh also appeared in the teaser.

Prasad Murella’s cinematography is the top class. However, the signature tune of S. Thaman reflects his current form. He made the scenes more beautiful with his unprecedented score.

This is not just a teaser, but a visual spectacle with whistling material. Needless to say the makers have a winner in their hands.

Produced by Sahu Garpati and Harish Peddi under the banner of Shine Screen, Tuck Jagdish has been announced to release on 23rd.

