Tuck Jagdish’s teaser review

Granny, Popular for his naturalistic performances, is currently working on an upcoming film Tuck jagadish Which is moving at a fast pace under the direction of Shiva Nirvana. The film was scheduled to hit theaters last year, but the lockdown changed everything. Yesterday the makers of Tuck Jagdish unveiled the teaser, which includes several eyeballs. Arriving at Tuck Jagdish’s teaser, Nani is introduced to an interesting scene where she is seen curing and bandaging a cock injured in Kodipandelu. BGM, Nani’s look and Prasad Murella’s cinematography are the major attractions of the teaser.

Tuck Jagdish is apparently inspired by Mani Ratnam’s action film Gharana, which revolved around a sibling rivalry and was released in 1989.

Tuck Jagdish is a family drama full of elements, broadcast by Sahu Garpati and Harish Peddi under the banner of Shine Screen. Nani starring Tuck Jagdish, Pelli Choipulu’s Ritu Verma and Aishwarya Rajesh in fame. The director of the project, Shiva Nirvana, has a second collaboration with Natural Star Nani after his directorial debut Ninnu Kori in 2017.

Nani and Shiva Nirvana’s film Tuck Jagdish is scheduled to release in theaters on April 23.