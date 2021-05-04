Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: State Tech lifts masking and social distancing requirements – KOMU 8

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.

Updates for Tuesday, May 4 will become available below:

12:30 p.m.: State Tech lifts mask requirements

State Tech says it has lifted its masking requirements on campus.

In a news release, school officials say masks and social distancing are now both optional on campus. They say the decision comes as staff continue to get vaccinated, and studens will have the option to before returning to campus in the fall.

State Tech it is also no longer monitoring COVID-19 cases on campus. It says it will not limit group activities or require social distancing, but “reserves the right to do so.”

11 a.m.: Gerbes offering walk-up COVID-19 vaccinations

Gerbes Health says it will now offer COVID-19 vaccines without the need to schedule an appointment.

In a news release, the company said it is encouraging everyone to get whichever vaccine is available. Gerbes offers Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, but that varies by location.

As of Monday, Kroger Health and its companies have administered more than 3.66 million COVID-19 vaccines.

10 a.m.: Walmart, Sam’s Club now offering walk-up COVID-19 vaccinations

Walmart and Sam’s Club announced today they will be offering COVID-19 vaccines on a walk-up basis if supplies are available in Missouri and across the country.

In a news release, they said it comes after vaccine eligibility and availability have continued to expand.

Anyone interested in receiving the vaccine can still schedule an appointment and complete pre-vaccination paperwork ahead of time.

Appointments are available on the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites. You don’t have to be a Sam’s Club member to be vaccinated there.

8:40 a.m.: Boone County announces vaccination clinics in Sturgeon, Harrisburg, Hallsville

The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services will host three vaccination clinics throughout the county this week.

The Pfizer vaccine will be given so anyone 16 years or older may receive a vaccine during the walk-in clinics. No appointment is necessary, and vaccines are free with no health insurance required.

Sturgeon

Sturgeon Youth Center

209 S. Turner St., Sturgeon MO 65284

Tuesday, May 4

3 to 6 p.m.

The second dose will be administered at the same place and same time on Tuesday, May 25.

Harrisburg

Harrisburg Lion’s Club

120 E. Sexton St., Harrisburg, MO 65256

Wednesday, May 5

3 to 6 p.m.

The second dose will be administered at the same place and same time on Wednesday, May 26.

Hallsville

Hallsville Community Center

324 E. Highway OO, Hallsville, MO 65255

Thursday, May 6

3:30-6:30 p.m.

The second dose will be administered at the same place and same time on Thursday, May 27.

7:25 a.m.: 29% of the Missouri population has competed vaccination

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 312 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 503,615.

DHSS reported 69 new deaths in the last 24 hours, 66 of which were from previous months. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began is 8,814.

DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.

3,976,525 total doses administered

2,322,582 COVID-19 vaccine regimens activated

1,777,677 COVID-19 vaccine regimens completed

37.8% of the Missouri population has initiated vaccination

29% of the Missouri population has competed vaccination

Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 765 total hospitalizations in the state with 33% remaining total hospital bed capacity.

In the last seven days, there have been 2,575 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 368.

As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of April, over 4.9 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.

Missouri currently has a 5.1% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.