Tuesday night’s Champions League result was good news for Celtic

Celtic, as leaders and potential winners of the Scottish Premiership League, must keep a close eye on Champions League results to determine what it means for next season.

Whoever wins the Scottish League title will go directly to the Champions League group stages in 2022/23 If This year’s European tournament winners also qualify through their home league position.

There are a few teams left in the competition that are unlikely to finish in home qualifying positions, including Benfica and Villarreal, while Atlético Madrid could still drop out of the Spanish top four.

Photo by Mark Runnacle/Getty Images

Thankfully, Benfica now look like they are out of the competition after a 3-1 home loss to Liverpool, while Atlético Madrid…