Tuesday’s Bundesliga predictions including Bayern Munich vs.

Sports activities Mole offers rating predictions for all of Tuesday’s Bundesliga fixtures, together with Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen.

© Reuters

FC Koln host RB Leipzig within the Bundesliga on Tuesday, with time working out for the hosts to mount an escape from relegation.

Leipzig, in the meantime, appeared to see their slim title hopes come to an finish on the weekend after league leaders Bayern Munich opened up a seven-point hole on the prime of the desk.

We are saying: FC Koln 0-2 RB Leipzig

Leipzig possess one of the best defensive file within the Bundesliga this season, which doesn’t spell excellent news for a Koln facet struggling to attain targets in the mean time.

In reality, offering they’re absolutely recent and targeted, Die Roten Bullen ought to have far an excessive amount of high quality for his or her opponents, with a defeat edging Koln nearer to a different relegation.

Our tipster companions are predicting an away win.

> Click on right here to learn our full preview for this match

© Reuters

Eintracht Frankfurt welcome Augsburg to the Deutsche Financial institution Park on Tuesday aiming to get again to successful methods after their five-game unbeaten streak was delivered to an finish final day out.

Then again, the guests have picked up only one level from their final two Bundesliga matches, and are in want of an enormous increase.

We are saying: Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 Augsburg

Frankfurt’s dwelling file has been strong this season as they’re but to lose a league sport on acquainted turf. We fancy them to maintain that run going by claiming all three factors on this one.

Our tipster companions are predicting a house win.

> Click on right here to learn our full preview for this match

© Reuters

With their top-flight standing on the road, Schalke 04 journey to the Schuco-Enviornment on Tuesday for his or her conflict with Arminia Bielefeld.

The hosts are only a level above the drop zone, and might be trying to draw back from hazard because the season enters its last lap.

We are saying: Arminia Bielefeld 2-1 Schalke 04

Schalke will wish to put up a late struggle in a bid to stay afloat, so we count on them to have the wind of their sails for this one. Nevertheless, as on many events this season, we count on them to return out of this one empty-handed, confirming their long-awaited exit from the Bundesliga.

Our tipster companions are predicting a double likelihood guess on a house win or an away win.

> Click on right here to learn our full preview for this match

© Reuters

Bayern Munich tackle Bayer Leverkusen within the Bundesliga on Tuesday having taken an enormous step in direction of claiming a ninth successive league title with a 3-2 win at Wolfsburg on the weekend.

Leverkusen, in the meantime, moved inside six factors of the Champions League qualification locations with a cushty 3-0 win towards FC Koln.

We are saying: Bayern Munich 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen

Regardless of Leverkusen’s improved defensive solidity below Wolf, we count on Bayern to have an excessive amount of firepower for his or her opponents even when Lewandowski doesn’t function.

It needs to be a reasonably shut encounter, although, with the Bavarians doubtlessly having some drained legs after a congested schedule and busy therapy desk.

Our tipster companions are predicting over 2.5 targets.

> Click on right here to learn our full preview for this match