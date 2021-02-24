Tughlaq Durbar Teaser Download Izmini Full Video HD

Cinematographer and first director Uday gurla Remembers spending his school holidays in his grandmother’s village, Kambapalli Mahbubabad Mandal, Telangana. “For me it was the best holiday destination. I sat by the lake or watched the Bathukamma ceremony and realized everything that was in the village at home. When he decided to direct feature films, he asked Kamalapalli. Story Telugu film Mel, produced by Swapna and Priyanka Dutt and starring Priyadarshi, is the first story of Kambalapalli. De Mel was to premiere 12 January Aha, Kambalapalli Kathalu.

The film is set Kamalapalli iIn the mid-2000s, when the village saw a personal computer in awePriyadarshi, Who knows one or two things about computers and the Internet, teaches the basics to a cheerful, wide-eyed Malgireddy. But first, computers should be treated with care and respect. Uday revealed that some of the traits that make up Priyadarshi’s character were inspired by one of his teachers.

in 2014, Shine There was an origin story for Mel. He discovered his interest in storytelling while studying fine arts at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad: “I love photography and the detail is from cinematography. I enjoyed telling blind stories.

His Instagram account is a window into his visual storytelling methods; He captures moments of everyday life and pauses to find beauty in common things.

He said it’s not surprising when he says that he likes to watch movies that tell real-life inspired stories: “I think the public can easily come in contact with such stories,” he says Huh.

Uday wanted to gain experience before becoming a film. After graduation, he wrote and directed the short film film. Shweta and was the cinematographer of the short film. Directed by Nishidei KVR Mahendra

He also provided cinematography for the film 24 Chumban

He then finished and told the story of Mel Swapna dutt From Vyjayanti Movies. Preliminary auditions were held prior to the lockdown and actors continued to be searched through video calls during the lockdown. Shine He knew Priyadarshi for some time and thought that the actor was a perfect match for a hero. For smaller parts, people were selected from villages.

Mail is filmed Kambapalli And neighborhood villages in the mid-2000s, with carefully selected locations in the mid-2000s. Uday and his childhood friend Shyam shared cinematographic responsibilities. “We worked with a small team, which was not easy due to fear of COVID-19. We had prior approval and we all stayed in a village school, ”he says.

Uday is also the cameraman for the Telugu film Jallad, which is under construction. He has a story for it Chapter Two From Kambalapalli Kathalu, Which he intends to make as a feature film film in the near future. Before we wrap up, let’s talk about the old computer monitors, CPUs and speakers of the 2000s that are in the film. How did he find them? “We were lucky, we found it through OLX. The monitor and speakers were all in good condition, ”says Uday

