Tuhina Das is an Indian actress and Independent artist who has predominantly seen in Bengali movies and Web series. She is popularly known for Sin Sister which is directed by Shubhabrata Chatterjee. Followed by Hoichoi’s original series Nokol Heere and received an award for outstanding appearnace from Hoichoi. She is currently working on the Hai Taubba web series from ALT Balaji Originals.