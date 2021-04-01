Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaaha Jubin Nautiyal FT. Samreen Kaur and Abhishek Singh Music Video Song OUT, Review, Cast, Story

Jubin Nautiyal is all set to introduce another single titled “Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaha”. This time, Jubin teams up with the T-Series head Bhushan Kumar. Today, Bhushan Kumar along with Jubin Nautiyal launched the song in Jammu by Manoj Sinha who is the Governor of Jammu & Kashmir. Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaha is a very soulful track in which shown love and separation. The song is scheduled to release on March 31, 2021, on the official youtube channel of T-Series. As we all know, Jubin Nautiyal is giving hit songs one by one. His songs are getting so much love from the viewers.

The music video is presenting by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. The music video is helmed by Ashish Panda and starring Jubin Nautiyal, Samreen Kaur, and Abhishek Singh. The music is composed by Rochank Kohli and written by Manoj Muntashir. The lyrics and music are very soulful and romantic. T-Series banner always comes up with an extremely beautiful and iconic song that excites the audience very much. This single of Jubin Nautiyal indicating the love and estrangement in a relationship.

Star Cast of the song “Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaha”

Jubin nautiyal

Samreen Kaur

Abhishek Singh

The music video contains a beautiful tale of love and separation. Apart from the story, and music, you will be seen some eye-catching landscapes and mountains. The music has shot in the litigants of Kashmir. The music video is a visual treat along with beautiful music and story. The trailer of the music video was released on March 27, 2021, and got 4.7K views and 132 likes. The viewers are very excited to watch the full music video. The music video is looking promising.

Jubin Nautiyal is one of the famous singers who have given several hit songs such as Kinna Sona, Bezuba Kab Se, Tujhe Kitna Chahe Aur including his singles Meri Aashiqui, Bewafa Tera Masoom Chehra, and Lut Gaye. After delivering so many hits, we are hoping his recent “Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaha” becomes a big hit and collects a positive response from the viewers. The music video has been already released (March 31) on the official youtube channel of T-Series. So, if you haven’t watched the music video, go and enjoy the soulful music of Jubin Nautiyal. Stay tuned with us for further updates.