ENTERTAINMENT

Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaaha Jubin Nautiyal FT. Samreen Kaur and Abhishek Singh Music Video Song OUT, Review, Cast, Story

Avatar
By
Posted on
Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaaha

Jubin Nautiyal is all set to introduce another single titled “Tujhe  Bhoolna Toh Chaha”. This time, Jubin teams up with the T-Series head Bhushan Kumar. Today, Bhushan Kumar along with Jubin Nautiyal launched the song in Jammu by Manoj Sinha who is the Governor of Jammu & Kashmir. Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaha is a very soulful track in which shown love and separation. The song is scheduled to release on March 31, 2021, on the official youtube channel of T-Series. As we all know, Jubin Nautiyal is giving hit songs one by one. His songs are getting so much love from the viewers.

Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaaha

The music video is presenting by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. The music video is helmed by Ashish Panda and starring Jubin Nautiyal, Samreen Kaur, and Abhishek Singh. The music is composed by Rochank Kohli and written by Manoj Muntashir. The lyrics and music are very soulful and romantic. T-Series banner always comes up with an extremely beautiful and iconic song that excites the audience very much. This single of Jubin Nautiyal indicating the love and estrangement in a relationship.

Star Cast of the song “Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaha”

  • Jubin nautiyal
  • Samreen Kaur
  • Abhishek Singh

The music video contains a beautiful tale of love and separation. Apart from the story, and music, you will be seen some eye-catching landscapes and mountains. The music has shot in the litigants of Kashmir. The music video is a visual treat along with beautiful music and story. The trailer of the music video was released on March 27, 2021, and got 4.7K views and 132 likes. The viewers are very excited to watch the full music video. The music video is looking promising.

Jubin Nautiyal is one of the famous singers who have given several hit songs such as Kinna Sona, Bezuba Kab Se, Tujhe Kitna Chahe Aur including his singles Meri Aashiqui, Bewafa Tera Masoom Chehra, and Lut Gaye. After delivering so many hits, we are hoping his recent “Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaha” becomes a big hit and collects a positive response from the viewers. The music video has been already released (March 31) on the official youtube channel of T-Series. So, if you haven’t watched the music video, go and enjoy the soulful music of Jubin Nautiyal. Stay tuned with us for further updates.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
419
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
385
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
377
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
366
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
360
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
334
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
329
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
318
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
309
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
302
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top