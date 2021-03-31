Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaaha Song Jubin Nautiyal Review, Star Cast Actress / Model Name

ENTERTAINMENT

The latest song of Jubin Nautiyal called Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaha has released officially and you can listen to the song on any online platform. All the fans of Jubin Nautiyal were eagerly waiting for the song and when it released, it got the highest views in just a small duration and still, it is getting views and positive reviews as well, as we know that Jubin Nautiyal has a wide fan following and his fans love to hear his melodious voice. Because he has connectivity in his voice.

When the song was about to release his fan’s daily visit on his Instagram profile because from there were connected with the updates of the song. Makers of the song have cast all the attractive faces who played the lead character in the song who is Abhishek and Samreen they did their best and you will also watch their over-whelming performance in the song because any song looks watchable if the character played their character well and make it attractive.

The song has released on 31st March 2021 and as per the sources all the people who listen sing like the lyrics a lot. Song has written by the famous music lyricist and well-known face is Manoj Muntashir he has given numerous extraordinary songs. Music has gives by Rochak Kohli and the singer is Jubin Nautiyal, Directed by Ashish Panda under the banner of T-Series you can get to know about the details of the main lead cast.

Both artists who worked on the song have well-known faces and they made the song too special by their expressions and body language which is one of the most important things in any song. Featuring Abhishek Singh interestingly is the Deputy Commissioner of Delhi Police who gave the preference of his passion for acting and always decided to be a part of amazing stories, another best thing is that you would get to know about the lyrics of the song.

According to the last week, Jubin Nautiyal has released some extra-ordinary super-hit songs along with the banner of T-Serie, All those songs are Lut Gaye, Main Jis Din Bhula Du, Ye Dua Hai Meri Rab Se, etc. Even his previous songs also were super-hit and a lot of music directors approaches him for the singing in their albums. His last song has crossed more than 300 million views on YouTube, so now let see how many views this song will get so for more updates stay connected with our website.

