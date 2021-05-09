Tujhse Hai Raabta 10th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Meenakshi turns out to the drug gang leader

Tujhse Hai Raabta 10th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Malhar talking to Anupriya and telling her that he has reached Police station, asks her to bring bail papers. Pawar comes out of the PS and tells Malhar that Meenakshi Madam haven’t reached here. Malhar says she came before me. Inspector tells Malhar that Meenakshi was bringing some criminal, when someone shot at her and kidnapped the criminal. Malhar gets shocked and recalls Kalyani telling Param about something. He writes her words on the paper and comes to conclusion that drugs are in her room. Kalyani is in the captive place. Sunita comes there. Kalyani says who will believe that you are so cunning behind an innocent face. Sunita says super intelligent people couldn’t identify her. She says you have done a good drama by becoming vaijanti, but I am not a fool like you. She takes out her fake pregnancy pillow. She asks Kalyani to tell where are the drugs? Kalyani says I will never tell you. Sunita says I am running away for my life since a month and asks her to tell, threatens to kill Kalyani. Kalyani says you knows well that drugs are important for you and I just know the location, so you can’t kill me. Sunita gets a call from an unknown number and the guy asks if she got the address. Sunita says no. The caller threatens to kill her.

Malhar searches for the map in Kalyani’s room and gets it. Param comes there and says it is not for you. He snatches map from his hand and runs away. Sunita takes the knife and tells that she will enjoy to kill her son and asks what is the school’s name, St Marie school. She says he stays in the hostel and studies there. She says I will enjoy killing him and asks if she understands about whom she is talking about? Kalyani warns her not to take her son’s name. Sunita asks her to tell the whereabouts of drugs, else she (Sunita herself) will be killed anyhow but will take along Moksh with her.

Param reaches the place seeing the map and thinks where could be the drugs? He comes to the well and thinks it is inside, thinks to jump in and get the drugs, but find a rope hidden there. He thinks Kalyani is more smarter than I thought. He pulls the rope and finds an iron trunk. He opens the trunk and finds drugs, thinks finally he found all the consignment. He calls someone. Malhar comes there and says what do you think that I will not reach here. He says he needs the drugs to save Kalyani and will take it. They have a fight. Param tries to tell him. Malhar aims gun at him and says I can do anything for Kalyani. Kalyani comes there and shouts no, Malhar ji….Sunita brings Kalyani there with gun on her head. Kalyani asks Malhar to keep the gun down and tells that Param is Inspector Abhimanyu from Narcotics dept. Sunita says whoever he is, but I will get the drugs. She says she was waiting for this day and asks her goons to keep the drugs in car. Malhar, Param and Kalyani fight with the goons and Sunita. Abhimanyu arrests Sunita and handcuffs her. Kallyani says Malhar ji…Sunita says you don’t know who am I? Abhimanyu asks her to come. Kalyani says your game ended and asks her to tell how Meenakshi’s husband died? She says he was breathing after falling from balcony and asks her to tell what did she do with him? Abhimanyu asks her to tell silently else he will do her encounter. Sunita tells that she had suffocated him to death in the car and a fb is shown.

Kalyani tells Malhar that she is doing this acting since a month and feeling guilty which she can’t even say. Malhar says I can understand and says your hardwork is paid off, nobody can send you to jail. Kalyani hugs him. Malhar and Kalyani feel peaceful to unite. Song plays teri nazron ne kya kardiya….plays….They smile and hug again. Abhimanyu says once Sunita gives her statement, then all the accusations will be moved away from you. Just then someone shoots Sunita at her chest. Kalyani rushes to her. Malhar looks at the shooter. He then looks at Sunita and tells that they have to take her to hospital, she is the only witness. Meenakshi comes home and tells that nobody can save Sunita from me, says Kalyani is impossible to get saved from me. She takes out color packet from her arm and says Kalyani tried to catch the gang leader, but when Parmarth couldn’t catch me, then how can Kalyani catch me. She laughs. It is revealed to the audience that Meenakshi has feigned to be shot to the hand and is the gang leader of the drugs.

Precap: Malhar tells Kalyani that he knows that she will not agree. Kalyani asks him to say clearly. Malhar says I have no option left and asks her to elope from there. He says I will use all my strength to prove your innocence, but until I do this, don’t stay here. Meenakshi scolds Anupriya for helping Kalyani escape. Kalyani says I am not going anywhere, was coming to you to tell you all the truth? Meenakshi asks what?

Update Credit to: H Hasan