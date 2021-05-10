Tujhse Hai Raabta 11th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Kalyani gets doubtful about Meenakshi

Tujhse Hai Raabta 11th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Kalyani, Abhimanyu, Malhar and Lalita ji stand outside the OT as Sunita’s operation is undergoing. Kalyani prays to God and asks her to save Sunita, as she can only prove her innocence. Anupriya comes there and says Maa Durga is a mother and take the test of those children who can pass it, although the way is difficult but Maa never hurts her children. Kalyani hugs her. Anupriya asks her not to worry and says you will win in this right and wrong fight. She asks shall I call you vaijanti. Kalyani says I am really sorry, I have troubled you a lot. She then apologizes to Malhar and says I couldn’t tell you anything and you was in tension since a month. Anupriya asks her not to apologize and says Lalita ji told is everything. Malhar says he is proud of her, but if she had told him then he would have helped her. Abhimanyu says actually, it is not of Kalyani’s mistake fully, it was my plan. We wanted to catch that gang leader and when I came to know about Kalyani’s arrest, I thought to help her, when you made her escape, we tracked her and brought her to our safehouse. A fb is shown, Lalita ji brings her to Abhimanyu’s house. Kalyani says Abhimanyu..Abhimanyu tells that he is from Narcotics dept and tells everything. Fb ends.

Abhimanyu tells Malhar that it was Kalyani’s plan to return as Vaijanti, to catch Sunita and drug peddlers. Lalita ji tells that Kalyani has learnt tamil language and worked hard. She says she missed you all daily. Anupriya sees Sarthak listening to them and asks if he wants to go and tell Meenakshi that Kalyani is Vaijanti. She asks why are you doing this, she thought you as a family and you are betraying her. She says it is enough of your drama, just leave from here, we don’t need you. Kalyani asks what are you doing Aai and hugs Sarthak. She thanks Sarthak for making her plan successful. Anupriya asks what are you saying? Kalyani says Kaka was in my plan since the start, and tells that Kaka has done his duty secretly and helped me at every way. She says that day doctor came to check me, Kaka asked Doctor to lie about my pregnancy else my secret would have been out that day. She says Kaka became Meenakshi’s lawyer so that he can stay with her and keep an eye on her, so that he can tell about her plan to me, so that I stay ahead of her. Anupriya folds her hands and apologizes to Sarthak. She touches his feet and hugs him for helping Kalyani. Sarthak says Kalyani is like my daughter and if she is in trouble then it can’t be possible that I don’t help her.

The Doctor comes out and tells that Sunita died in the OT. Anupriya asks what we will do now? Malhar asks Kalyani to come with him and takes her out. Kalyani asks why did you bring me here. Malhar says we don’t have any option now, but I want you to escape from here again. He says I will use all my strength to prove your innocence. Abhimanyu comes there and says it is not the solution, if she runs again then she will be called as traitor. Malhar asks Abhimanyu not to interfere between them. Kalyani says Abhimanyu is trying to help us. Malhar says he is an undercover Inspector and was Parmarth’s friend. He says you was hoping to get help from him. He asks Abhimanyu to leave them, and asks him to do his duty as drugs were found and drug leader is found. Kalyani says drug leader is not Sunita, but someone else whom we couldn’t catch till now. They ask what? Kalyani tells that when she was with Sunita, a lady called and Sunita was talking to her afraid. Abhimanyu says I thought Sunita is the gang leader, Parmarth had said that the gang leader is a woman. Kalyani says I used to think that Sunita is the leader until her call came. Malhar tells Kalyani that they will search that woman and asks Kalyani to go from there. Kalyani says why shall I run away, as I have not done anything wrong and why to prove the accusation wrong. Malhar says Meenakshi will not leave you. Kalyani asks since when you got weak, you are my strength. She says don’t worry, nothing will happen to me. She says I have helped the Police catch second leader of the gang. She says Sunita had given her statement about Parmarth’s death, so police will not arrest me. She says time has come to fight openly and not secretly.

Meenakshi comes to the hospital and asks until when they will do the same crime. She says she will get them jailed. Sarthak asks what do you mean? Meenakshi says you people have made Kalyani escaped, and tells that she has murder charges on her and attack charges on a commissioner. Kalyani comes there and says I am not going anywhere. She tells that she wants to tell where was she going and tells that she became Vaijanti since a month and where was she? She says big truth is of Sunita, who kidnapped me and fired at you. Meenakshi asks if she was Sunita? Kalyani looks at her bandage sling on the right hand and realizes she was shot at her left hand. Meenakshi asks where is she, I will arrest her. Kalyani says Sunita is undergoing operation and Doctor said that there is a hope of her survival. Meenakshi thinks how did she get rescue? I had shot on her heart. Kalyani says you will get all info about drug peddler just as Sunita gains consciousness. Meenakshi asks why shall I believe you, as you had escaped two times already. She asks what is the guarantee that you will not escape. Kalyani says ok, don’t trust me, but will you trust your dept Abhimanyu and Lalita ji. Abhimanyu says Sunita was second leader of the gang, whom Kalyani helped us to catch. Kalyani says Sunita will tell you that she had murdered Parmarth. Malhar says Sunita has confessed this. Meenakshi fears that her truth will be exposed before everyone and coughs. She drinks water and tells that they will talk after Sunita gains consciousness and tells Kalyani that she is trusting her and hoping that she don’t break her trust. Kalyani looks at her doubtfully.

Precap will be added later.

Update Credit to: H Hasan