Tujhse Hai Raabta 13th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Malhar saves Anupriya, Meenakshi gets arrested

The Episode starts with Meenakshi asking Sarthak to ask Kalyani, when will she come? Sarthak asks Abhimanyu to call Kalyani. Kalyani comes there with Malhar, and tells that she has brought drugs. Abhimanyu says you are doing wrong. Meenakshi asks her to keep the bag. Kalyani asks her to give the detonator to her. Meenakshi gives detonator to Kalyani and goes to the bag. She opens it and finds stones in the bag. Kalyani tries to diffuse the bomb through detonator, but it is dummy. She thinks why it is not working. Meenakshi says I knew that you will play games and that’s why I gave fake detonator. She shows the real detonator and throws it in the swimming pool. Anupriya cries and asks Kalyani, Sarthak and Malhar to go from there. She says nothing can happen now. Kalyani refuses. Anupriya asks Malhar to take them. She then asks Sarthak to take them, but he says that he will live and die together. Anupriya says if we die together then what will happen with Moksh and Aao Saheb. Kalyani says nothing will happen to us. Malhar says I had diffused this kind of bomb before also. Kalyani opens the rope, while Malhar takes out the wire, and it continues to beep. Kalyani asks him to hurry up. Meenakshi smiles. Malhar cuts the wire and the bomb timer stops. Meenakshi tries to run away, seeing her plan failing. Abhimanyu aims gun at her and says your real place is in jail. Lady constable and other constable come there and handcuff Meenakshi. Meenakshi threatens Kalyani that she will not leave her, will come out soon. Abhimanyu scolds her and says your real place is in jail. He thanks Malhar and Kalyani for helping the dept. Malhar hugs and thanks him. Malhar and Sarthak hug Anupriya and Kalyani.

Later Anupriya sees a bad dream that a masked guy is running behind Kalyani, while the latter runs for her safety. She wakes up and hears Kalyani calling her. She rushes there. Kalyani asks what happened? Anupriya says she saw a bad dream. Kalyani says everything will be fine in reality. Anupriya says today you are getting an Maharashtra Bhushan award, and Malhar got his job back. She asks why you made dhobi ghaat on the bed. Kalyani says she was searching a good saree for the function. Anupriya says I will give. Kalyani says now I have to clean up this mess. Anupriya goes. Ladoo music plays…..

Abhimanyu comes to Malhar’s house and calls Kalyani and Malhar. He thinks where did they go, thinks to check in the room. Kalyani comes out wearing the saree gifted by Anupriya and slips. Abhimanyu stares her. He walks towards her and falls. Kalyani holds him and talks to him in Madrasi language. Malhar comes there and asks Kalyani not to scare him again. He says if you talk in this language then Param will say that you are his wife. Kalyani says then Abhimanyu’s wife will beat him. Abhimanyu says he is not yet married and tells that he didn’t get any good girl. Malhar asks about his choice of girl? Abhimanyu says like Kalyani. Malhar says you scared us, tells that Kalyani is his only wife and there is nobody like him. They go to the dining table. Abhimanyu picks his wallet and looks inside. Kalyani asks him to come for lunch.

Anupriya comes to the room and tells Sarthak that she has taken out his clothes, says we have to go to the function, Kalyani is getting an award. Sarthak refuses to go. Anupriya asks if everything is fine. Sarthak asks if you remember something. Anupriya asks what? Sarthak says what is the matter? Kalyani comes there and asks Anupriya how is she looking in her saree? Anupriya says very beautiful. Kalyani asks Sarthak to come to the function. Sarthak refuses. Kalyani says you have to come and holds his hand, says their togetherness matters to her a lot. She insists him to come. Sarthak shouts at her and asks her to leave his hand. Kalyani gets shocked and goes. Anupriya says you have spoiled her mood. Sarthak says your daughter’s function is there, so go. Anupriya says if my daughter is not related to you. Sarthak asks her to go and give him sometime. Malhar calls Anupriya. Anupriya goes. Sarthak looks at the calendar and cries. He thinks Anupriya can forget this date, but I can’t. He thinks God has given you in my lap today and snatched on the same date. He writes Baba loves you on the calendar and cries. They reach home after taking award. Malhar asks Kalyani not to step out of car. He takes the red cloth and puts on Kalyani’s way. he says today you don’t need to keep your feet on the ground. Kalyani says Malhar ji. Malhar says I will come to take you out of car. Kalyani gets down the car. Malhar asks her to walk on it. Kalyani says with you, not alone. Abhimanyu looks at them and gets jealous.

Precap: Anupriya asks Malhar to click the pics to make the day memorable, as Kalyani got an award today. Malhar says Abhimanyu contributed for this day a lot. Kalyani asks him to come and pose for the pic. Abhimanyu stands with Kalyani and Anupriya and deliberately tries to touch Kalyani’s hand. Anupriya senses this and gets shocked. Malhar is about to click the pic.

