Tujhse Hai Raabta 13th May 2021 Written Update: Meenakshi is Arrested

Tujhse Hai Raabta Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Episode begins with Meenakshi asking sartak to call Kalyani and ask her to come fast. Sartak pointing gun at Abhimanyu asks him to take out his phone to call Kalyani, before he does Kalyani comes there and shows her the bag. She asks her to give her the remote, Meenakshi gives her the remote and she gives her the bag. She goes to her Mother and tries to turn the timer off but it didn’t work. Meenakshi checks the bag and sees the stones inside. Meenakshi shouts at her and tells her that she was sure about her that’s why she gave her the fake remote and taking the original out of her pocket, she throws it in the pool. They panic.

Anupriya asks them to leave her but they deny. Malhar comes forward to disable the bomb. Kalyani unties her hands. Malhar cuts the yellow wire but it didn’t turn off so he cuts black wire and the timer turns off. Seeing this Meenakshi tries to escape but Abhimanyu stops her pointing gun at her. Police comes and arrests her. She vows to take revenge from Kalyani to which Abhimanyu asks her to shut up and sends her to the jail. Kalyani hugs her Mother relieved.

Kalyani is running while a hooded man is chasing her. Anupriya seeing this shouts and gets up from her sleep. She goes to Kalyani and sees her on the stool. Kalyani tells her that everything is alright now.

They are safe, Malhar got his job back. Anupriya agrees and tells her that even She is getting Maharashtra Bhushan Award. Seeing the sarees on bed, she asks her what she is doing. She tells her that she is searching for a good saree for the function but she is getting none. Anupriya tells her that she will give her a saree.

Abhimanyu comes to their house and calls them. He don’t get any answer. He wonders and decides to check the room but stops seeing Kalyani coming from the room all ready. He gets Mesmerized by her. Kalyani’s Pallu slips from her shoulder. He keeps staring at her. Kalyani is adjusting her saree and he steps forward Mesmerized by her but he slips and his wallet falls. Before he falls, Kalyani comes to him and holds him. He keeps staring at her while she keeps talking. She talks like Vijayanthi and hearing this, Malhar comes out of the room and side hugs her telling her to stop talking in that way as it scares him.

Abhimanyu gets jealous seeing them close. He tells them he isn’t Married and when Malhar asks him about his Wishes, he tells him he wants a Wife like Kalyani. They both share a look. Abhimanyu says he is kidding. Malhar jokes about it and says there is no one like her. They have coffee together.

Anupriya asks sartak to come who was in a very bad mood. He denies getting irritated with her. Kalyani also comes there and forces him but he shouts at her. Kalyani leaves from there upset. Anupriya also leaves as Malhar called her. Sartak cries remembering the Date and writes Baba Loves You on the calendar.

Malhar and Family came back from the function. Malhar gets down and spreads a red colour sheet asking Kalyani to get down. Malhar says he will help her to get down of the Car as he wants to make it special. Abhimanyu stares in anger abd jealousy seeing them soo much in Love. The Screen Freezes.