Tujhse Hai Raabta 14th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Kalyani and Malhar’s romance is stalked by Abhimanyu

Tujhse Hai Raabta 14th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Malhar asking Kalyani to come. Kalyani says not alone, with you. She walks with him. Malhar smiles and looks at her. Anupriya claps and says finally you are in Kalyani’s effect. Malhar jokes. Anupriya says we shall click the photos as Kalyani got an award today. Kalyani says there is no light here. Anupriya says we shall take pics in lawn. Malhar asks her to come. Sarthak says baba loves you and recalls meeting Asawari in jail. Asawari tells him that nobody meets her in the jail and asks him to take her out on payroll. Sarthak says I will try, though I can’t promise. Asawari says your daughter’s truth is that she is alive. Sarthak asks if you know that you are talking about my daughter and says I thought you are changed and tells that he didn’t know that she is same and manipulative. He says I didn’t think that you will use my daughter’s name. Asawari says your daughter is alive, I know where Aao Saheb kept her. fb ends. He thinks to get Asawari out of jail.

Malhar is about to take pic, but gets an important call. Anupriya says I will click pic. Kalyani says you always click blur pics. Anupriya gets upset. Kalyani says this is truth. Abhimanyu says I will click your pic. He zooms and looks at Kalyani. Kalyani poses for the pics. Abhimanyu clicks. Malhar comes back. Kalyani says they have taken the pics. Malhar asks Abhimanyu to pose with Kalyani, as he also contributed to the award. Kalyani asks him to come. Anupriya realizes Abhimanyu holding Kalyani’s hand on the pretext of taking the pics, and says enough, we shall sleep. Kalyani asks Abhimanyu to stay there tonight. Anupriya says he will be comfortable in his house. Abhimanyu goes. Anupriya asks Kalyani to concentrate on Malhar and not on abhimanyu. Kalyani asks if something happened? Anupriya says no and asks her to concentrate on Malhar and her family.

Later Malhar blindfolds Kalyani and takes her to the decorated place. He thanks her for being in his life and for filling his life with happiness. He says he feels proud of her and his decision was right to marry her. Kalyani hugs him and thanks Malhar. They spend some romantic time together and fall in the pool together. Abhimanyu looks at her from far. Kalyani sees some shadow and tells Malhar. Malhar asks are you sure? They come out of the pool and looks on, but couldn’t see anyone there, as Abhimanyu hides. Kalyani comes to the room and thinks where did Aai go? She comes to the Calendar and gets emotional seeing Sarthak writing baba missing you. She cries and thinks that’s why Kaka was very upset. Malhar comes there and sees Kalyani crying. He asks why is she crying? Kalyani shows him what Sarthak had written on the Calendar. She says today is Kaka and Aai’s daughter birthday. Malhar says that’s why Kaka was silent. Kalyani says I couldn’t share their pain and hopes if she could return their daughter. Malhar hugs her. He says how can we forget such a big thing. Kalyani tells Malhar that they shall celebrate the birthday and surprise Kaka and Aai. Malhar says good idea and tells that they shall bring decoration stuff and cake. He gets call from headquarters and tells her that he has to go, but how she will manage it here. Kalyani says I will manage. Abhimanyu comes there and tells that he came to get his kada. Malhar asks Kalyani to go with Abhimanyu and get cake and decoration stuff. Abhimanyu gets happy and thinks there is some use of returning. He asks Kalyani to come. Malhar says I can go peacefully. He says I will take care and will come early. He says I miss you and goes. Kalyani says I will bring your kada. He recalls keeping there intentionally. Kalyani gives it to her. He thanks her.

Precap: Pawar gives letters to Malhar. Moksh misses Kalyani and thinks she has returned, but haven’t come to take him. Someone kidnaps Moksh from outside the hostel.

Update Credit to: H Hasan