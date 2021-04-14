Tujhse Hai Raabta 15th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Kalyani feels guilty for Sunita’s crime – TMT Updates

Tujhse Hai Raabta fifteenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Malhar asking Kalyani the place is her mangalsultra? Kalyani says my mangalsutra…Simply then Anupriya comes there and says it was damaged and he or she is reacting. Malhar says I’m standing infront of you. Anupriya takes her out and asks what was she doing? Kalyani says she has killed somebody. Anupriya says Sunita will name from the hospital. Atharv comes out of the hospital and thinks to get Moksh by some means. He thinks if he has to kidnap Moksh then will do. He finds Kalyani’s automotive parked outdoors the hospital. He will get uncertain and opens the automotive’s decky. He finds Parmath’s useless physique within the decky and thinks God gave this golden probability to him, in order that he will get Moksh’s custody. Later Kalyani hears Malhar asking who’re they and what are they doing right here of their home. She wakes up and thinks the place is Malhar ji. She comes out of the room and removes the white material from the useless physique. She will get shocked to see Parmath’s useless physique. Commissioner Meenakshi comes there and says you’re arrested for Parmath’s homicide. Malhar says you’re having a misunderstanding. Meenakshi handcuffs him too for supporting and hiding Kalyani’s crime. She says you’ve got betrayed legislation and the dept each by hiding the reality. This seems to be Kalyani’s dream. Malhar asks her to loosen up and says nothing will occur to you. He asks her to sleep.

Subsequent day, Kalyani continues to be pondering. Malhar asks her to sew his shirt button. Kalyani says okay. He says you’re reacting as if I’m enquiring in regards to the homicide investigation. Kalyani says it isn’t like that. She takes the needle and thread and tries to sew the shirt, however her fingers shake. Malhar asks why her fingers are shaking? Kalyani says I’m afraid that needle may pierced in your shirt. Malhar says I really like you too and says you’ll be able to’t bear to see me in ache. He says he’ll put on one other shirt. He wears one other uniform shirt and leaves. Kalyani thinks she will be able to’t see him in ache and could also be she is going to give him an enormous ache unknowingly.

Aao Saheb asks Anupriya if the haldi kumkum preparations are achieved. Anupriya says sure, Kalyani made Aam Panna and the items preparations are additionally achieved. Moksh tells that he has written one thing for his Aai. He reads that his Aai by no means lies, is a superhero, and fights with evil. He says he’ll turn out to be like his Aai when grown up. Kalyani will get teary eyes and goes inside. Moksh asks what occurred, if Aai didn’t prefer it. Anupriya says your Aai obtained teary eyes listening to this. She goes to Kalyani. Kalyani says Moksh needs to be like me, however I’m a assassin. Anupriya says that man is alive. Kalyani says I don’t wish to deceive Malhar ji, will inform him this reality. Anupriya says I’ll go and search Sunita, however don’t inform Malhar. She asks for twenty-four hours and provides her promise to Kalyani.

Meenakshi calls Kalyani to the PS. Kalyani says I used to be nervous. Meenakshi says I used to be impressed with you since earlier than. Kalyani invitations him for haldi kumkum. Meenakshi checks the time. Kalyani says you’ll get your husband’s name. Meenakshi says my husband is an spy and tells that he didn’t name me but. She tells that she retains his cellphone in her cellphone nonetheless and is about to indicate Parmath’s pic to her. Anupriya involves Aao Saheb and tells that Sunita is lacking. Aao Saheb says we will attain Police. Simply then Sarthak brings Sunita there with bandage on her head. Simply then Meenakshi will get a name. Pawar comes there and says lie detecting machine is prepared. Malhar says they shall take a look at on Kalyani, as her truthfulness report is 100%. Kalyani says she must go house for haldi kumkum preparations. Malhar insists. Anupriya asks Sunita the place was she? She says we had been very nervous. Sarthak tells that she met with an accident along with his automotive and tells that when he took her to the hospital, physician advised that she has misplaced reminiscence. Malhar asks Kalyani to present solutions. Kalyani sits on the machine and begins giving solutions. He asks her and he or she solutions all questions rightly. Meenakshi asks shall I ask? She asks Kalyani, did you ever lied to Malhar. Kalyani says no, pink gentle beeps.

Precap: Kalyani comes out of the PS and sits in her automotive. She regrets to interrupt Malhar’s belief. She finds blood stains on the again seat after which a hand on the automotive’s window. She will get shocked.

