Tujhse Hai Raabta 15th April 2021 Written Update: Anupriya gets stunned knowing Sunitha lost her memory

Episode begins with Malhar asks Kalyani about her Mangalsutra. Kalyani about to inform him reality however Anupriya interrupts saying her Mangalsutra acquired damaged in kitchen. Malhar says don’t take stress Kalyani as a result of I’m Infront of you. Anupriya takes Kalyani together with her to exterior and tells to Kalyani that Pramath shouldn’t be lifeless so don’t will get anxious. Kalyani says we didn’t get any information from Sunitha. Anupriya says she’s going to inform us, don’t fear. Atharv escapes from hospital and thinks to get Moksh in any method than he notices Kalyani automotive, he opens the the trunk of automotive and notices Pramath lifeless physique than he thanks Bappa to assist him for getting Moksh custody.

Kalyani desires that Meenakshi is arresting her and Malhar for Pramath homicide and he or she wakes up in shock. Malhar asks her what occurred? Don’t fear looks as if you bought some unhealthy dream than he makes her sleep.

Subsequent day Kalyani works in misplaced method. Malhar calls her to repair his button. Kalyani tries to sew her button however she felt shivered remembering how Pramath fell down from first ground. Malhar says I like you and I get it that you would be able to’t the ache of me if needle touches me by mistake that’s why you’re unable to stich it and he goes altering to different gown. Kalyani feels unhealthy. Moksh takes Kalyani together with her to point out right here one thing.

Aaosaheb asks Anupriya about Haldi Pooja progress. Anupriya tells her all the things is about and provides tea to Sarthak. Moksh reads what he wrote in essay about his mother, my mother is tremendous girl who helps everybody and he or she by no means did any improper work and received’t mislead anybody and I want to turn out to be like my Mother. Kalyani runs to room. Moksh asks why Aayi ran to room. Anupriya says it’s good essay that’s why she acquired emotional and than she goes to Kalyani room and asks her to console herself. Kalyani cries saying she turn out to be assassin. Anupriya says he’s alive. Kalyani cries saying we don’t know whether or not he’s alive or not so I can’t disguise it anymore and he or she decides to inform all the things to Malhar. Anupriya asks Kalyani to offer her 24hours to look Sunitha and he or she takes promise from her.

Kalyani will get Malhar’s name and he asks her to return to station instantly. Kalyani goes to station and asks her to satisfy Meenakshi Mam immediately. Kalyani will get relaxed. Meenakshi praises Kalyani work when she is DM. Kalyani invitations Meenakshi to Haldi Pooja. Meenakshi checks her watch regularly than Kalyani says don’t fear, you’ll get name out of your husband. Meenakshi says my husband is undercover cop, every day he used to name me right now however immediately he didn’t that’s why ready for his name. Kalyani says don’t fear, he might be protected. Meenakshi about to point out her husband picture to Kalyani however will get interrupted due to name.

Aaosaheb thinks the place this Sunitha gone. Anupriya tells to Aaosaheb that Sunitha is lacking from dwelling too. Aaosaheb says let’s grievance to police that point Sarthak brings injured Sunitha to dwelling. Pawar informs them that they acquired new lie detector. Malhar says let’s attempt it with Kalyani. Kalyani tries to flee however Malhar insists her. Anupriya goes to Sunitha and asks her the place she went. Sunitha seems to be environment weirdly. Sarthak says she will be able to’t reply you, she met with accident due to my automotive and losts her reminiscence that’s why I purchased her to our dwelling so we will preserve her in our visitor home. Anupriya seems to be anxious considering the way to find out about Sunitha husband situation. Malhar asks if her Aayi is lawyer, Kalyani says sure than lie detector signifies appropriate. Meenakshi asks if she ever lied to Malhar. Kalyani says no and lie detector signifies she’s mendacity. Malhar and Meenakshi seems to be on.

Episode ends.