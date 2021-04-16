Tujhse Hai Raabta 16th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Kalyani feels guilty of hiding truth from Malhar – TMT Updates

Tujhse Hai Raabta sixteenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Malhar telling Pawar to take the machine, as Kalyani by no means lies. He says there’s something improper with the machine. Anupriya takes Sunita to the outhouse and asks her to inform her if she wants something. Sunita holds her hand. Anupriya asks did you keep in mind one thing? She asks the place is your husband? If he’s alive. Sunita acts as if she don’t keep in mind something. Anupriya thinks to name Kalyani and inform her. She will get a name from a personal quantity. Meenakshi tells Malhar that the machine is correct. Malhar says sorry Madam, even when God tells that the machine is correct then additionally I can’t consider. Kalyani will get emotional and goes. Meenakshi asks if kalyani felt unhealthy. Atharv is on name and tells that he is aware of every thing no matter they’ve finished, and he has that man’s useless physique to show their crime. Anupriya asks if that man died? She doesn’t acknowledge Atharv’s voice. Atharv smiles. Kalyani comes out of the PS and thinks she is breaking Malhar ji’s belief. She will get Anupriya’s name and she or he asks the place is she? Kalyani says I got here out of PS and my automotive is parked outdoors. Anupriya asks her to relax and tells that she is coming there. Kalyani’s cellphone battery will get drained and the cellphone will get switched off. She thinks she couldn’t hear what Aai mentioned. She walks in direction of the automotive, considering Sunita took the person to the hospital. She involves the automotive and finds blood stains on the backseat of her automotive. She will get shocked and remembers Sunita taking the person to the hospital. She shouts.

Meenakshi involves Malhar’s cabin and tells that he shall go dwelling for haldi kumkum. Malhar says I’m checking the report of Manjrekar’s loss of life. Meenakshi asks him to go and assist Kalyani. She says I’ll come there, as Kalyani invited me. She says she needs to divert her thoughts, as she is in rigidity as a consequence of his work. She asks him to go. Malhar says okay. Kalyani cries. Simply then Anupriya comes there and knocks on the automotive’s window. Kalyani comes out. Anupriya takes her to aspect, earlier than Malhar sees her. She tells Kalyani that if Malhar had seen her then would have gotten trapped. Kalyani asks if Sunita referred to as you and asks her to inform every thing. Anupriya tells every thing. Kalyani is shocked to know that the person died and calls herself as a assassin. Anupriya says no. Kalyani says I’ve develop into a assassin and asks what is going to occur with Pillu now. Anupriya says nothing will occur and tells that they must deliver Sunita’s reminiscence again, as she will solely inform us or the man who referred to as me. Kalyani says they must deliver Sunita’s reminiscence again to show her innocence. Pawar tells Malhar that somebody left a automotive outdoors the PS. Malhar checks the automotive and finds blood stains on the backseat. He asks Pawar to ship the proofs for forensic report. Pawar tells that there is no such thing as a quantity plate, however the automotive resembles to that of Kalyani. Malhar asks him to position barricades in order that no person touches it.

Anupriya asks Sunita to recollect and inform the place is her husband’s useless physique. Kalyani apologizes to Sunita and says I didn’t imply to hurt your husband, it was an accident whereas saving you. She asks her to pressurize her thoughts and suppose the place did she take her automotive that day. She says she must know the reality. Aao Saheb comes there and calls Kalyani. She asks Kalyani to come back and put on the mangasultra. Malhar calls jeweller and asks about Kalyani’s mangalsutra which Maayi gave for restore. Jeweller says Maayi didn’t give me mangalsutra. Malhar thinks she must put on it. Kalyani will get prepared whereas considering of the accident. She thinks to inform the reality to Malhar. Malhar comes there and asks why is she trying very stunning at present. Kalyani says she needs to inform him one thing at present. She tells him concerning the man attacking Sunita and she or he hitting the man to avoid wasting him, and the man falling down from the balcony. Malhar tells that homicide is homicide and tells that he don’t wish to see her face and may by no means forgive her for this. She calls him and asks him to pay attention. It seems to be Kalyani’s dream.

Malhar comes there and makes her put on mangalsutra. Kalyani thinks I can’t inform him something now. Aao Saheb likes the preparations. Anupriya tells Kalyani that they’ve to seek out a way, after doing haldi kumkum rasam. Malhar says you’ve gotten labored onerous so the haldi kumkum can be good. He says they’re trying stunning. Sarthak says this saree is suiting Kalyani. Malhar says what about Maayi. Sarthak appears to be like at Anupriya.

Precap: Malhar asks Meenakshi to present her husband’s picture. Meenakshi offers her husband’s pic. It falls close to Kalyani. Kalyani picks it. Malhar says he’s Meenakshi’s husband.

Replace Credit score to: H Hasan