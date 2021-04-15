Tujhse Hai Raabta 16th April 2021 Written update: Kalyani regrets breaking Malhar trust

Tujhse Hai Raabta Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Episode begins with Malhar says machine shouldn’t be working correctly and he asks Pawar to return the machine saying Kalyani can by no means lie. Anupriya makes Sunitha sleep in her mattress. Sunitha holds Anupriya hand. Anupriya asks if regain her reminiscence?Is your husband is ok or not. Sunitha leaves her hand. Anupriya thinks to tell it to Kalyani than she will get name from unknown quantity. Meenakshi says she feels machine is working accurately. Malhar says sorry however I received’t even imagine God to on this matter as a result of Kalyani can by no means deceive me. Kalyani leaves after getting emotional. Meenakshi says hope Kalyani didn’t get harm, I’m simply kidding. Malhar says she is getting late for Haldi Kumkum appears to be like that’s why left hurriedly.

Atharv in unknown voice threatens Anupriya saying he is aware of what they did that night time and I even had that man corpse to show your crime. Anupriya will get tensed figuring out Sunitha husband is died and she or he tries to asks who’s speaking together with her however Atharv cuts the decision with out answering her. Kalyani comes out of the station and regrets to interrupt Malhar’s belief than she notices her automotive at station. Anupriya calls Kalyani and Kalyani informs her that her automotive is close to Police station. Anupriya tries to inform her she is coming however Kalyani can’t hear her voice as a result of her cellphone goes switched off. Kalyani website in her automotive however She will get scared seeing blood stains on the again seat.

Meenakshi asks Malhar to go away house to assist Kalyani in her Pooja. Malhar asks if she coming. Meenakshi says sure and I must divert my thoughts from my husband as a result of till now I didn’t obtain his name. Malhar tells her every part might be tremendous. Anupriya takes Kalyani together with her earlier than Malhar caughts them. Kalyani asks why she appears to be like fearful. Anupriya tells her how Sunitha misplaced her reminiscence due to accident and the way unknown man is threatening her. Kalyani breaksdown whereas blaming herself as assassin. Anupriya says console your self, we now have to make Sunitha to regain her reminiscence to learn about her husband lifeless physique location. Kalyani agrees.

Pawar informs to Malhar that somebody left their automotive at station. Malhar goes to automotive and checks every part than he founds the blood stains in again seat, he asks Pawar to ship blood pattern and issues to forensic division. Pawar says even Kalyani Mam have similar automotive proper. Malhar says sure and he asks Pawar to test the quantity plate. Pawar says quantity plate is lacking. Malhar asks him to tell him as soon as he get the report. Anupriya and Kalyani requests Sunitha to recollect the place she left her husband physique. Aaosaheb goes to that room and asks Kalyani and Anupriya to prepare for Pooja. Malhar will get to know Anupriya didn’t give any Mangalsutra to their Jeweller and he thinks perhaps she gave it to different jeweller however Kalyani should put on the Mangalsutra for Pooja.

Kalyani feels unhealthy whereas pondering Pramath demise and she or he day goals that Malhar didn’t see her face if he founds it and she or he comes out from her dream when Malhar makes her put on the Mangalsutra. Kalyani thinks it’s not appropriate time to disclose fact to Malhar. Aaosaheb welcomes company. Kalyani involves corridor. Anupriya says we now have to go looking different method as a result of Sunitha shouldn’t be remembering something, hope Haldi Kumkum Pooja goes properly. Malhar says Pooja might be good since you guys finished these preparations with a lot hardwork.

Episode ends.