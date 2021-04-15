Tujhse Hai Raabta 16th April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – TMT

Tujhse Hai Raabta sixteenth April 2021 Episode Written Replace Serial By Zee Television. Learn Tujhse Hai Raabta 16 April 2021 (16/04/2021) Written Updates With TMT.com

sixteenth April 2021

Learn Tujhse Hai Raabta 16 April 2021 Written Episode replace on Our Official web site TMT.com. Now, Tujhse Hai Raabta sixteenth April 2021 Written Episode Replace Begins with Anupriya makes Sunitha relaxation in her mattress. Sunitha holds Anupriya’s hand.

Anupriya inquires as as to if recapture her reminiscence? Is your vital different is okay or not. Sunitha leaves her hand. Anupriya thinks to advise it to Kalyani then she will get name from the obscure quantity. Meenakshi speaks she feels the machine is working successfully.

Malhar tells sadly I can’t actually settle for that God to on this matter in gentle of the truth that Kalyani can by no means mislead me. Kalyani leaves within the wake of getting enthusiastic.

Meenakshi tells belief Kalyani didn’t get injured, I’m merely joking. Malhar speaks she is getting late for Haldi Kumkum seems to be that’s the reason left briskly.

Atharv in an obscure voice compromises Anupriya talking he understands what they did that night and I even had that man physique to reveal your wrongdoing. Anupriya will get strained to appreciate Sunitha partner is handed on and she or he makes an attempt to mentioned who’s conversing along with her nevertheless Atharv cuts the decision with out responding to her.

Kalyani emerges from the station and laments to interrupt Malhar’s belief then she watches her car on the station. Anupriya calls Kalyani and Kalyani illuminates her that her car is near the Police station.

Anupriya makes an attempt to open up to her she is coming nevertheless Kalyani can’t hear her voice since her phone goes turned off. Kalyani web site in her car but She will get terrified watching bloodstains on the secondary lounge.

Meenakshi requests that Malhar enterprise out from the house to assist Kalyani in her Pooja. Malhar inquires as as to if she coming.

Meenakshi tells sure and I must redirect my mind from my higher half on the grounds that as of not way back I didn’t get his name.

Malhar discloses to her all can be properly. Anupriya takes Kalyani along with her earlier than Malhar caughts them.

Kalyani inquires as to why she seems to be harassed. Anupriya discloses to her how Sunitha misplaced her reminiscence in view of mishap and the way obscure man is compromising her. Kalyani breaks down whereas accusing herself as killer.

Anupriya speaks consolation your self, we have to make Sunitha to recapture her reminiscence to consider her vital one other useless physique space. Kalyani concurs.

Pawar advises to Malhar that any individual left their car on the station. Malhar goes to the automotive and checks the whole lot then he establishes the bloodstains within the rearward sitting association.

he requests that Pawar ship blood take a look at and issues to the authorized division. Pawar speaks even Kalyani Mam have the identical car proper. Malhar speaks sure and he requests that Pawar test the quantity plate.

Pawar speaks the quantity plate is absent. Malhar requests that he educate him as soon as he will get the report. Anupriya and Kalyani demand Sunitha to remember the place she left her higher half physique.

