Tujhse Hai Raabta 17th May 2021 Written update: Sarthak asks Kalyani to stay away from Anupriya

Episode begins with Sarthak driving car with vahini beside him. She thanks him while he asks her for his daughter’s whereabouts. Vahini tells him that it is important to be hidden as Aausaheb will hide her again if she gets to know.

Kalyani is walking with Abhimanyu who is happy to spend some time with her. He thinks she too loves him like he does. She intentionally stands infront of the car while Kalyani comes and saves him. She shouts at him to be careful which makes him think that she definitely loves him. Kalyani goes to bring the cake and decoration things. While coming back she notices sartark’s car there, she also sees a woman getting down from the car. She follows them. They go further inside. Kalyani hears Sarthak saying that Anupriya shouldn’t know which makes Kalyani wonder. Abhimanyu who thinks that kalyani wants to spend time with him alone comes to her and keeps his hand on her shoulder which scares her and the cake box falls down from her hands. She gets angry with him.

Malhar is in the house and waiting for his Kalyani when he hears a doorbell ring. He opens it thinking it is Kalyani but it is a conistable who brought letter for him as they reached his old address. He reads them and gets angry as it is from vahini. He throws them away in anger. Sarthak takes the letter and reads them. Sarthak says he will throw them away. Kalyani also comes there, he gets worried seeing her like that. She tells him what she saw.

Sarthak goes into his room and sees Happy Birthday My Girl written on the bedside table and a candle on it. He cries seeing it. Anupriya comes there and apologises to him. They share a hug. They then talk about their daughter. Anupriya tells him that if their daughter is alive then she would have been like him Smart and Soft Hearted. Sarthak gets very emotional with her words. He gets up from the bed and thinks to tell the truth to her as she is a Mother and she deserves to know. But before he tells her anything she sees a file under the pillow and reads to know it’s Aswari Rane’s file. Sarthak is about to tell her but she shows him the file and confronts him.

Kalyani tells to Malhar that she will directly ask Sarthak and about to leave but hurts her foot amd shouts for Anupriya who listening her scream leaves from there. Sarthak in irritation breaks a glass. Anupriya and Malhar treat Kalyani. Sarthak comes there and asks Kalyani to behave like grown up and don’t call her Mother all the time. Anupriya tries to calm him but he didn’t listen and tells her that he is tired of Kalyani. He accuses Anupriya of faking her tears and shouts at her which infuriates Kalyani and they both get into an argument. Sarthak raises his hand to slap Kalyani but Malhar holds it. Malhar defends his Wife which makes Sartak ask him as to what magic she has done on them. When Malhar opposes Sarthak, he tells him if he isn’t liking his words then keep his Wife away from his Anupriya. The Screen Freezes On Kalyani’s Shocked Face.

