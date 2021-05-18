Tujhse Hai Raabta 18th May 2021 Written Update: Moksh escapes from the Hostel

Tujhse Hai Raabta Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Episode begins with Sarthak asking Kalyani to stay away from Anupriya. Anupriya argues with him and then cuts her hand and Kalyani’s too. She keeps her hand near Kalyani’s and tells him that their blood is same. She also tells him that Kalyani is more important than anyone else and her own daughter because it’s Kalyani who stood by her and supported her all the time even when he left her for Avni. Sarthak leaves from there in anger.

Anupriya comes to Sarthak and asks him not to act irritational. He tells her that Kalyani is not her daughter and she is the reason for everything hence he will never forgive or support her. Kalyani comes there and tells him that he won’t as he got his real family. She sends them all the pictures she clicked eigj Aswari. Malhar gets angry and punches pillar. Later he breaks the glasses and tells him that he won’t be able to get to him and breaks his ties with him. Aswari is listening to them hiding behind the bushes.

Anupriya asks Sarthak to fix his relationship with Malhar. Malhar is irritated as the car is not working as they are to leave to meet Moksh. He tells her he won’t be relieved till Aswari is put back into jail. Sarthak tells him, he will never let him. Kalyani gets a call saying that Moksh is missing. She panics and they decide to search him. Malhar and Sarthak argues again which irritates the Ladies and they as them to be quite till they get Moksh. Aswari calls someone and tells them to get Moksh as it is important for her.

Moksh is walking on the roads. He says he decided to go to his Mom as she is not coming to meet him. He sees a bed laid before the tempo and sleeps on it tired. A Man comes to the tempo drover and shouts at him to work giving him a spare piece of cloth. The Man engrossed in mobile doesn’t see Moksh and throws the cloth on him. Later he folding the bed, keeps it inside the tempo and drives away.

Kalyani sees a shoe on the road and asks Malhar to stop. She takes the shoe and sees M mark on it. She remembers drawing it on his shoe so that his shoes doesn’t get exchanged with others. She tells the same to Malhar and they start searching for him there. Malhar asks a Man who tells him that there was a tempo here. Listening that they go into the direction the tempo went.They see the tempo and stop there while they are burning the things from the tempo on a secluded place. Malhar holds the owner’s collar and threatens him who asks him to search his tempo. Kalyani hears Moksh’s words and runs there and holds the bed the driver is going to throw in the Fire. Aswari also comes there and holds it which shocks her. Moksh complaints to her and tells her that he himself came to meet her. Malhar asks Sarthak as to what Aswari is doing here if she is innocent. The Screen Freezes On Aswari’s Face.