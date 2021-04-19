Tujhse Hai Raabta 19th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Malhar doubts Kalyani – TMT updates

Tujhse Hai Raabta nineteenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Malhar telling that the haldi kumkum shall be good, as they’ve made good preparations and compliments their seems. He asks Sarthak to go with them. Sarthak tells Kalyani that she is wanting lovely on this saree. He compliments Anupriya too. Anupriya says she is going to go and verify the children. Malhar stops her and clicks selfie with them. Aao Saheb comes there for the selfie too. Meenakshi comes there. Malhar introduces her to his household. Kalyani asks her to sit down and goes to carry coconut water. Meenakshi takes it and thanks her. Kalyani goes Malhar finds Meenakshi unhappy and asks in case your husband’s name haven’t come until now. He asks for his pic in order that he’ll give to his crew. Meenakshi provides his photograph to Malhar. Malhar says I’ll enquire. Aao Saheb switches on the fan and the pic falls down from his hand. Kalyani comes there and picks the pic. She sees him and asks who’s he? Malhar says he’s Meenakshi’s husband. Kalyani is shocked. Anupriya comes there and sees the pic shockingly. Malhar says he’s lacking so he’ll ask his crew to search out out about him. Aao Saheb asks Kalyani to do haldi kumkum ritual. Meenakshi says she was ready for me. Anupriya thinks Sunita is hiding one thing from us, that man was Meenakshi’s husband. Meenakshi asks Kalyani to do the ritual. Kalyani thinks she had achieved a mistake already and going to do one other by doing haldi kumkum of Meenakshi. She does her tilak and applies kumkum to her and different girls. They do the ritual with Kalyani. Aao Saheb asks Kalyani to say about her husband. Kalyani tells about Malhar. Malhar will get a name from Pawar. Meenakshi additionally tells poetry praising her husband and wishing for his longlife. Anupriya will get a message from Atharv and indicators Kalyani. Kalyani calls Atharv. Atharv talks to her in several voice and threatens her. Kalyani tells that she has recognized his voice and calls him Atharv Bapat. Atharv laughs and asks her to handover Moksh to him, if she needs Parmath’s lifeless physique. Kalyani refuses. Atharv asks her to provide Moksh, else he’ll handover physique to the Police. He says he’ll ship the placement to her. Kalyani is shocked.

Pawar reveals the stuff to Malhar which he acquired from the automobile. Malhar checks the lipstick and finds it to be fuschia pink. He will get tensed and remembers discovering it with Kalyani. A fb is proven, Kalyani returns the lipstick to him after making use of. It falls down and Malhar guarantees to carry a brand new one. He will get uncertain about Kalyani and thinks to speak to her. Anupriya comes again to corridor and tells Aao Saheb that Kalyani is coming.

Kalyani involves the placement and asks Atharv the place is he? Atharv says I knew that you’ll come. Kalyani says she don’t wish to play disguise and search with him. Atharv asks the place is my son Moksh. Kalyani says he was my son and I cannot hand over him to you even in your dream. Aao Saheb asks the place is Kalyani, we have now to provide them present. Anupriya says she have to be coming and tells that they shall sing mangal geet. All of them sing mangal geet. Sunita wakes up listening to the mangal geet, takes out envelope from beneath the mattress and thinks Kalyani made her work simple, now all of the accusation shall be on Kalyani.

Atharv provides a touch to Kalyani about lifeless physique. She asks if he hid the lifeless physique within the PS. Atharv says no. Kalyani asks him to say the place is the lifeless physique?

Precap: Aao Saheb tells that she has acquired this assortment for the sarees and asks the women to see. The Servant opens the fabric and discover Parmath’s lifeless physique. Meenakshi, Aao Saheb, Kalyani and others are shocked. Malhar comes there.

