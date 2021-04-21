Tujhse Hai Raabta 21st April 2021 Written Episode Update: Kalyani passes lie detector test, but Malhar doubts – TMT updates

Tujhse Hai Raabta twenty first April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Kalyani taking a look at Malhar’s pic and feeling apologetic, thinks she don’t wish to misinform him, however should lie because of Pillu. She seems on the file and thinks they are going to get Moksh’s custody in 36 hours after which Atharv can’t present the proper on Moksh, simply as we get our son again, I’ll give up to the Police, until then I’ve to be sturdy. Meenakshi cries and thinks she by no means thought at the present time will come. She remembers her dialog with Parmath. Fb begins. Parmath telling that he has go to responsibility and tells that after his retirement, he will probably be along with her at all times. Meenakshi hugs him and swears to not go away Rane household, they didn’t snatch her husband, but in addition ruined her life. She says Rane household’s existence won’t stay. Fb ends. She will get a name and the Police Inspector tells her that Malhar had discovered a automobile outdoors the PS, and it had blood stains which was despatched to forensic testing. He tells that it was of Parmath’s blood as DNA matches. Meenakshi comes there and calls Kalyani. She reveals the forensic report and tells that the automobile was of Kalyani. Kalyani asks her to indicate her arrest warrant and reveals the FIR which she filed for her lacking automobile. She says simply because your husband’s blood traces are discovered within the automobile, that doesn’t imply that I’ve killed your husband. Malhar says you may’t arrest her after 6 pm. Meenakshi says the extra darkish is the night time, the extra vibrant would be the day. She arrests Kalyani and provides her third diploma torture, by making the cell chilly. Malhar goes inside and hugs her, seeing her shivering. He asks her to inform the reality and tells that he’ll assist her. He says in case you are not telling me then won’t inform anybody. He says interrogation don’t occur like this.

Meenakshi asks him to make Kalyani sit on the chair. Malhar makes her sit and goes. Meenakshi goes out. Malhar says you may’t give third diploma torture to a suspect. Meenakshi says what about my husband, she has killed my husband and also you need me to observe the foundations. Malhar says she is only a suspect. Meenakshi says she is a assassin and I’m positive that Kalyani has carried out my husband’s homicide. She asks him to take out blind fold and tells that she has all of the proofs towards her. Anupriya comes there and tells that she is going to show her daughter innocence and asks how will you do that? Meenakshi says till Kalyani says the reality, she will probably be right here. Anupriya says when your husband went lacking, Kalyani and I used to be having meals there. She reveals the receipt. Meenakshi says it’s a faux invoice. She reveals the CCTV footage of the lodge. Meenakshi says even you lie cleverly. She says nothing is proved as you was within the video. She says Kalyani had filed the lacking automobile report after Parmath bought lacking. She asks her to go residence else she is going to get her arrested too. Malhar tells that he’s Kalyani’s husband first and says you may doubt Kalyani, and the true assassin may escape. Meenakshi says lets do the lie detector check, however don’t inform that the machine is just not working.

Kalyani sits on the lie detector machine. Meenakshi tells that she won’t waste time. Malhar is about to ask. Different inspector asks her, if she is aware of Parmath earlier than his dying. Kalyani says no. inexperienced gentle beeps. The Inspector asks did you kill him? Kalyani says no. inexperienced gentle comes. Kalyani tells Meenakshi that your machine has proved that I didn’t kill your husband, and asks can I am going now. Meenakshi angrily hits the machine.

Malhar tells Kalyani that she didn’t understand how was he feeling seeing her within the chilly room. He tells that once you had given the check that day, I instructed that machine is just not proper. He says even immediately I’ll say the identical, as you might be mendacity. Anupriya says how will you say that? Malhar says Meenakshi is just not flawed absolutely, how her husband’s useless physique is present in our home, who had left automobile outdoors the PS and why her husband blood stains discovered within the automobile. He says till your husband was asking, now ACP Malhar will deliver out the reality. He says he won’t signal Moksh’s adoption papers until then. Kalyani is shocked.

Precap: Meenakshi tells Malhar that she has a sense that he’s attempting to guard his spouse. Malhar guarantees to do what an ACP shall do, if Kalyani proves responsible. Kalyani is nervous.



Replace Credit score to: H Hasan