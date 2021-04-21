Tujhse Hai Raabta 22nd April 2021 Written Episode Update: Kalyani and Anupriya realize Sunita is a drug peddler – TMT Updates

Tujhse Hai Raabta twenty second April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Malhar telling Kalyani that he won’t signal the adoption papers till every thing is sorted. Kalyani says they have been ready for this happiness since lengthy and when God is opening door for them, why is he closing it. Malhar says we will’t depart Moksh on this scenario. Kalyani says I’m with you and won’t go wherever. Malhar asks her to inform the reality then and tells that his obligation is extra necessary to him than his son and her. Kalyani says I perceive your dedication on your obligation and I cannot come between you and your obligation. Aao Saheb prays to God about Kalyani and asks him to avoid wasting her. Sarthak talks to somebody and says how can Kalyani get arrested with out the proofs. Kalyani returns house. Sarthak says you got here again. Aao Saheb thanks God and asks her if she is okay. Kalyani says she is okay. Kalyani asks the place is Pillu? Aao Saheb says she has despatched him to his pal’s home and asks Anupriya to carry chillies in order that she will keep off evil sight from her. She takes out the evil sight off from her and asks her to go and relaxation.

Kalyani involves the room and retains the pram. Malhar asks what’s it? Kalyani says she has to return to remind him of his obligation of a father. She says we would not have given start to him, however he’s our son. She tells that the toys was his favourite and he couldn’t sleep with out it. She tells that he used to sleep within the Pram. She tells that the garments which he used to put on, was your favourite. She reveals the file and says you couldn’t sleep when he had dehydration. Then we bought separated from him for five years, however once we bought him after 5 years, Atharv got here again to grab our son. Malhar asks her why is she recalling the previous. Kalyani says I’m afraid that we would lose our son, on account of you. Malhar says what do you suppose that I’ll hold Moksh away from you. Kalyani says not deliberately and asks him to signal on the adoption papers. She says what we’ll inform Moksh that somebody desires to grab him and we didn’t do something. She urges him to signal on the papers for Moksh, if not for her. He will get a name and goes. Kalyani cries.

Meenakshi tells Malhar that senior officers are opening Manjrekar’s case and says enquiry might be on him. She says when you assist me then I might help you.

Anupriya involves Kalyani and asks why is she sitting like this? Kalyani says she was attempting to persuade Malhar for the adoption papers. Anupriya says she got here to find out about one thing and tells about listening to Inspector telling constable that Meenakshi’s husband was an below cowl agent and was following a drug peddler, Manjrekar was only a servant as the actual peddler was another person. Malhar tells Meenakshi that they shall search the drug peddler. Kalyani tells Anupriya that Sunita…Anupriya says Sunita is the drug peddler. Kalyani says that man wished to know the information, however we misunderstood the issues and thought him flawed. Anupriya says we will test Sunita’s room.

Meenakshi asks Malhar, why is she considering that he’s overlaying up his spouse’s act. Malhar tells that he’ll do what a police officer shall do, even when his spouse is proved responsible. Anupriya searches in Sunita’s room, however couldn’t discover something. She says we will search in Sunita’s home. Kalyani says I’ll come. Anupriya says I’ll go alone. Meenakshi tells that she trusts ACP, however not Kalyani’s husband. Anupriya tells Kalyani that she couldn’t discover any proof and when she enquired about Sunita’s husband, she got here to know that he has no husband. Kalyani tells that they’ve misunderstood the scenario and he or she has harm an trustworthy Police officer.

Meenakshi comes there together with her bag. Malhar says Meenakshi madam got here to remain in our home. Meenakshi asks if I can’t keep right here. Kalyani says why not? Aao Saheb checks the sarees packing containers and a few of the packing containers fall down. She finds drug packet and thinks what’s it? Somebody hits on her head with rod. Aao Saheb shouts and falls down. Kalyani, Malhar, Sarthak, Anupriya and Meenakshi run there. Anupriya asks Aao Saheb to rise up and asks Malhar to name the physician. She cries worriedly. Physician checks Aao Saheb and tells that she bought consciousness, however…They run to her and discover her paralyzed. Aao Saheb factors her finger..Anupriya says you’ll be high-quality. Malhar assures that she shall be high-quality with physiotherapy. Aao Saheb indicators at Meenakshi. Meenakshi asks did you see something or do you wish to say something. Kalyani asks her to maneuver again and tells that Aao Saheb just isn’t in a situation to say one thing proper now. Meenakshi says I don’t care.

Precap: Kalyani asks Meenakshi to go to the PS and do investigation, however not in my home. She says she will’t let her keep right here and harass her household.

Replace Credit score to: H Hasan