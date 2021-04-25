Tujhse Hai Raabta 26th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Malhar helps Kalyani escape, seeing Meenakshi’s evil plans – TMT Updates

Tujhse Hai Raabta twenty sixth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Kalyani considering to go away one thing for Pillu which won’t make him miss her. Anupriya asks the motive force if all of the stuff stored within the truck. Driver says sure. Kalyani information the message for Moksh and says he’s now a giant boy and shall care for everybody. She tells that she has organized his room and stuff, and asks him to maintain the glue bottle closed as his Aai received’t be with him to shut the nozzle. Anupriya sees Aao Saheb signing her on the tempo, tells her that she is going to carry Kalyani to do aarti. Kalyani information the message and tells Moksh that no person shall inform that his Aai haven’t taught him something when she goes away from him. Anupriya comes there and asks Kalyani the place is she going? Kalyani says she is recording message for Moksh. Kalyani comes out and do aarti of the truck. Driver drives off the truck. Kalyani and Anupriya see Aao Saheb is about to fall from the wheel chair. She runs and holds the wheel chair. Aao Saheb manages to inform Kalyani that there have been medicine within the tempo. Kalyani and Anupriya get shocked. Kalyani takes Sarthak’s automotive keys from Anupriya and leaves in a rush to cease the tempo. She follows and stops the tempo. She checks within the sarees’ containers and finds the medicine packets. She tells driver that they should go to the PS, else Aao Saheb can be trapped. She asks him to observe her automotive. Simply then she sees Malhar coming there and he reveals the letter, by which the drug consignment is signed by Kalyani. Kalyani is shocked. A fb is proven, Meenakshi finds the letter (or pretends to seek out it) and tells Malhar that Kalyani is the gang chief of medicine smugglers and has deliberate to ship the drug consignment out of nation by protecting them within the sarees containers. Malhar couldn’t imagine her. Meenakshi says when you couldn’t do your obligation properly, then I’ll do my obligation properly. fb ends.

Kalyani tells Malhar that she didn’t understand how the medicine come within the truck. Malhar says when Aao Saheb had stored the papers at house, then why did it are available Manjrekar’s place. Police Inspector tells Meenakshi that each one tempo is crammed with medicine. Kalyani says I’m harmless and don’t know something about it. Meenakshi reveals the handcuff. Malhar will get teary eyes and handcuffs Kalyani. Kalyani says I actually don’t know concerning the medicine. Malhar asks Kalyani to come back. Meenakshi asks Malhar to grab the medicine and take it to PS, says she is going to carry Kalyani there. She holds her hand tightly and by drive. Kalyani says I’m harmless Malhar ji and didn’t know something about it. Meenakshi takes her within the automotive and says I informed you that I cannot wait as soon as I get the proofs in opposition to you. Kalyani says I’ll show in courtroom that I’m harmless. Meenakshi laughs and says who informed you that I’m taking you to courtroom, tells that she is going to kill her like she had killed her husband. She stops the automotive and makes Kalyani get down. Kalyani says you may’t take legislation in your fingers. Meenakshi says good bye, your sport is over and goals gun at Kalyani. Simply then smoke bomb is thrown there and Kalyani vanishes. Meenakshi appears to be like on.

Sarthak asks Malhar, how can medicine are available sarees containers. Malhar says don’t know, however the paper in Manjrekar’s place has signal of Kalyani. Anupriya says Aao Saheb got here to know concerning the medicine and alerted Kalyani, she wished to take the tempo to the PS. She confronts Malhar and asks if he forgot his obligation of a husband on account of a paper. Sarthak tries to intrude. Anupriya says I’m speaking to my son in legislation. She says it’s good that Moksh is sleeping else what you’d have mentioned. Meenakshi comes there and claps and says you folks made Kalyani escape and appearing as in the event that they don’t. Meenakshi asks Malhar, why his household acts? Malhar says they’re harmless and tells that he made Kalyani escape from there. A fb is proven, Malhar takes Kalyani from there, after throwing the smoke bomb. Kalyani says Malhar ji. Malhar tells that he is aware of his Kalyani and is aware of that his Kalyani can’t do something flawed, and asks her to go else Meenakshi won’t depart her. Kalyani says she will’t go leaving him alone. Malhar says when you don’t go then can by no means show your innocence, asks her to go. He opens her handcuffs. Kalyani hugs him. Malhar asks her to take care. Fb ends. Meenakshi holds Malhar’s collar and says how dare you to make her elope from Police custody. She asks if his talks about obligation was pretend? Malhar brushes off her hand and says don’t speak about obligation as I do know what you was about to do with Kalyani. Meenakshi says I’ll search her anyhow. She suspends him for infinite time.

precap: Kalyani makes an entry as somebody’s spouse. Her husband leaves her. Kalyani falls in shock. Malhar holds her.

