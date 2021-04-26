Tujhse Hai Raabta 26th April 2021 Written Update: Malhar helps Kalyani

Tujhse Hai Raabta Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.internet

Episode begins with anupriya asking driver whether or not he has stored all of the packing containers and her sprinkling rice on the van..

In Moksh’s room Kalyani information a message for moksh the place she asks him to handle himself and likewise tells him that she has set his desk the place he can preserve his sketch pens,books and all his issues. She asks him to to not mess it up and will get emotional whereas saying this.

Scene shifts to anupriya who’s doing Aarti to the van after which makes an attempt to interrupt coconut, she sees aausaheb watching her and pointing her finger in direction of her and thinks that she is asking her to interrupt coconut. She reveals her the 2 items of coconut. She then goes inside the home to name Kalyani however is stopped by aausaheb who held her hand.

Scene once more shifts to kalyani who asks moksh to maintain his garments folded and hold the garments on the hanger and to not mess up the cabinet after she leaves. Anupriya comes there and asks her the place she goes. Kalyani will get shocked and tells her that she is doing it identical to moksh stunned her. Anupriya asks her to come back to tempo to do the Pooja.

Scene shifts to Tempo the place Kalyani is doing Pooja. They chant Lord Ganesha’s identify and the tempo leaves from there. They see aausaheb coming in direction of them they usually run to her and cease her. Aausaheb calls Kalyani’s identify and tells her that there’s medication within the Saree packing containers. Kalyani and Anupriya will get shocked nad Kalyani follows the tempo to cease it and succeeds in stopping it. She sees medication packets within the field and decides to take it to the Police Station, She was about to depart however Malhar comes there and reveals her the paper. Meenakshi comes there within the automobile whereas Malhar remembers how Meenakshi confirmed him this paper and informed him that Kalyani is the chief and a drug consignment truck is leaving, when Malhar denies, Meenakshi accuses him of being disloyal to his responsibility. Kalyani tries to elucidate malhar and maintain his hand however Malhar snatches his hand away from her maintain and asks her concerning the consignment.

Kalyani says she doesn’t know. Malhar tells her that if the situation is just not like this then he would have helped her however she introduced upon herself by behaving suspiciously and he doesn’t know whom to help. Kalyani asks him to belief her however he says she is answerable for this. Meenakshi asks him to arrest her because the tempo if full of medication and he arrests her. Kalyani pleads him to consider her. He’s about to take her however Meenakshi tells him to take the tempo and she’s going to convey Kalyani. She pushes Kalyani into her police automobile and begins driving. They argue within the automobile whereas Kalyani retains telling that she doesn’t know and she’s going to show herself within the courtroom. Meenakshi laughs at her and tells her that she isn’t taking her to the courtroom however goes to kill her. Meenakshi stops the automobile and pulls Kalyani out pointing gun at her,she is about to tug the set off however there comes a black spray and instantly Kalyani disappears from there.

Scene shifts to Rane home the place Malhar is saying the scenario to them whereas Anupriya tells him that Kalyani was bringing the truck to him and he misplaced his belief on his spouse simply due to a paper and is that this his love? She asks him what’s going to he reply moksh. He tries to elucidate himself however then Meenakshi comes there and accuses them of performing. Malhar tells her taht they didn’t know something and he’s the one to assist Kalyani in operating away. Everybody will get shocked and Malhar remembers how he helped her. Meenakshi maintain him collar and asks him about his duties however he pushes her away and asks her to not speak about duties and he is aware of him spouse. Meenakshi suspends him and the display freezes on their shocked faces.