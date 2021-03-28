Tujhse Hai Raabta 29th March 2021 Written Episode Update: Kalyani harms herself to prove she is possessed by Sampada – Telly Updates

Tujhse Hai Raabta 29th March 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com
The Episode starts with Kalyani pretending to be drinking and tells Malhar that she had strong drink after a lot of time. She goes to bed and rest. Malhar thinks if he is doubting on Kalyani unnecessarily, thinks she wouldn’t have drank wine if acting. He thinks to find out the truth anyhow. He covers blanket on her and goes. Kalyani messages Sampada how did she know that Malhar ji will make her drink wine. Sampada says she had talked to Pawar and came to know that Malhar had sent Rao to buy wine. Kalyani thinks this is getting dangerous. Malhar tells Aao Saheb that he feels that Kalyani is acting. Aao Saheb says when Sampada’s soul comes inside her, then Kalyani reacts strangely. Malhar says he thinks that Kalyani is doing this to save Moksh from Atharv. He says this can be done by using tantrik baba. Aao Saheb says Pandit ji had confirmed too. Malhar says they shall do it.
Someone informs Atharv on call about Malhar’s doubt on Kalyani. He thinks how did Kalyani tell me what only Sampada and I used to know. Kalyani wakes up and checks her mobile. She finds Pawar’s call and is about to call him, when Malhar comes there. She pretends to asleep. Malhar checks her phone and finds Pawar’s call. Kalyani thinks I told him not to call me. Malhar calls Pawar. Pawar says that fake baba…Malhar says Pawar…you are telling about my plan on Kalyani’s mobile. Pawar asks if call came on Kalyani’s mobile and says it is by mistake. Malhar says Kalyani shall not know about my plan. He checks her phone. Kalyani coughs to divert him and asks him to get water. Malhar comes to the kitchen. Kalyani thinks to delete the chat from her phone. Malhar takes water and thinks she must deleting the chat and goes back to room. He finds her resting and gives her water. Kalyani asks if Sampada’s soul has done something. Malhar asks her to sleep. Kalyani pretends to sleep. Malhar checks her phone and thinks he will know her truth before the night ends, and wants to know what is her helplessness.
Malhar, Aao Saheb and Godaveri meet the fake tantrik. He asks Tantrik not to do overacting as his Kalyani is very understanding and intelligent. He asks Godaveri if Moksh slept. Godaveri says yes. Kalyani thinks to begin her acts and acts as Sampada when Aao Saheb and Godaveri come to her. She threatens to kill Kalyani and thinks it is Malhar’s plan to expose her. Aao Saheb and Godaveri bring her out forcibly. Kalyani sees fake Baba and thinks to act as if she is possessed by the soul. Malhar asks Tantrik to save his wife from Sampada’s soul. Pawar calls Sampada and tells that Malhar has planned to bring out Kalyani’s truth with Tantrik’s fake mantras. Sampada is shocked and says I can’t go inside, but you have to go and alert Kalyani. Pawar comes there and tries to alert Kalyani. Malhar asks what is he doing here? Pawar says he came to talk to him. Malhar asks him to wait. The fake Tantrik reads the fake mantra and puts the red color on her, she shouts and screams asking Malhar to save her. She pushes Godaveri and Aao Saheb. Malhar holds her and signs Tantrik. Anupriya comes there and stops him. Aao Saheb tells everything. Anupriya says Kalyani can never act infront of me, she is in pain due to Sampada. Aao Saheb says I couldn’t believe too, but Kalyani is acting with fake Tantrik mantras. Anupriya asks Tantrik to stop and asks Malhar why did he bring fake Tantrik to know Kalyani’s truth. Malhar says whatever I am doing is to know the truth and asks her to tell the truth, says she wouldn’t have act infront of fake Tantrik if she was Sampada. Atharv and Avni come there. Kalyani thinks if Atharv comes to know about her act then he will send her to mental asylum, far from Moksh. She pretends to be possessed by Sampada still and says Kalyani’s life is in her hand. She attacks Tantrik and tells Malhar that even she played game with him. She threatens to stab the Tantrik and says lets see who leaves this world. The Tantrik says he works in drama company and malhar gave him money to do this. Anupriya asks Malhar to believe that Kalyani is not acting.
Atharv thinks why do I feel that Malhar’s doubt is right. Kalyani says I wanted to send her to mental asylum, but now I will kill her. Malhar asks if she is done with her acting and asks her to tell him everything, says everyone is with her. Kalyani thinks she can’t tell as Kaka or someone else is helping Atharv and she can’t tell him. She asks Malhar if he wants to know and has courage to see the reality. Malhar says Sampada hates Kalyani and me. He says you are already hurting Kalyani already and asks her to kill him. He says Kalyani can never harm him and asks her why is her hand shaking. Kalyani says what will I get if I kill you, but I will get peace if I kill Kalyani, as she had snatched my son. She slits her wrist. Malhar shouts Kalyani. Everyone looks shocked.
Precap: Aao Saheb tells Anupriya that nothing will happen to Kalyani as Malhar is with her. Anupriya says let me go. Avni asks her to think about herself. Lady constable comes there and shows arrest warrant against Anupriya for killing Hari. Anupriya is shocked.
Update Credit to: H Hasan