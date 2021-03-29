Tujhse Hai Raabta 30th March 2021 Written Episode Update – Telly Show Updates

Tujhse Hai Raabta 30th March 2021 Written Episode Update, Written Update on tellyshowupdates.com
Tujhse Hai Raabta 30th March 2021 Episode starts with Kalyani asking Malhar and others if they want prove that she is Sampada and slits her wrist to prove. Malhar asks Kalyani what did you do. Kalyani faints. Anupriya worries for her and blames Malhar for her condition. She says if anything happens to her then she will never forgive him. Sarthak asks Malhar to take her to hospital. Malhar lifts Kalyani and asks Pawar to bring the jeep. Anupriya faints. Pawar informs Sampada that he came late here. He says Malhar started executed the plan and Kalyani tried to save their plan from Atharv and slit her wrist. Sampada is shocked and says Kalyani has taken this extreme step for my son.
Anupriya tells Sarthak that she has to go. Sarthak asks her not to worry as Malhar is with Kalyani. Avni comes there and asks her to worry about herself. Lady constable comes there. Anupriya says she can’t give her statement now and has to go. Lady constable says she came to arrest Anupriya as her finger prints were found on Hari’s body. Anupriya says she was the first person to see Hari’s dead body and touched it to see if he is alive. She says she had only inform the Police. She says they were searching Hari as he can become their witness. The lady constable says Anupriya has to come with her and shows the arrest warrant which came from Commissioner. She says even Malhar sir is unaware of it. Sarthak threatens to take Avni’s life. Anupriya stops Sarthak from getting angry and says Avni can file domestic violence case against you. Sarthak says I told you to leave this case. Aao Saheb says Anupriya will not go with you. Anupriya tells Avni that she will save herself and her family and asks Sarthak to keep her updated about Kalyani. She goes with the lady constable. Avni smiles.
Malhar brings Kalyani to the room. Kalyani asks why did I cut my wrist? Malhar says it was my mistake, I doubted you and feels bad. Kalyani feels guilty and thinks she is doing this to know who is helping Atharv. Malhar says he has decided to take her to Mumbai for her treatment. Kalyani says we have to fight with Atharv. Malhar says how you will fight with atharv in this condition. Sarthak comes there and tells that Atharv got Anupriya arrested and tells everything. He says I shouldn’t have broken his office things. Kalyani asks if he got injury due to this. Sarthak says yes and tells that Anupriya was very worried about him. Malhar says I didn’t know about this, else wouldn’t have let Maayi arrested. Kalyani thinks she won’t let Aayi stay in the lock up and calls Sampada.
In the PS, Malhar apologizes to Anupriya for doubting Kalyani. Sarthak tries to talk to his friend to fight Anupriya’s case, but he makes an excuse and ends the call. Anupriya says she don’t need any lawyer’s help. Sarthak shouts at her and says I told you to leave the case, but..He asks Malhar to do something. Malhar says he will talk to Commissioner. Anupriya says she will fight her own case. Sarthak asks Anupriya to agree to take his help. Malhar asks Anupriya to let Kaka help her in the case.
Sampada asks Kalyani if she is mad to cut her wrist. Kalyani tells that she had no option left. She shares her plan to know who is helping Atharv. Sampada says it is very risky. Kalyani says they have to do, but before that she has to meet Aai. She ends the call. Sampada tries to get something from above the cupboard and her foot bleeds. She thinks what to do, she can’t go from there.
Kalyani comes to Anupriya and tells that Malhar ji told me what happened last night. She makes her have something. Anupriya says it is good. Kalyani thinks you didn’t do right by making my Aai land in this situation, now you have to pay a big price for this. Atharv is exercising in his room. Kalyani comes and sits on his back. She says she came to celebrate for hurting Kalyani last night. She grabs his collar and says I loved you all these years and you have hidden truth from me that someone from the house is helping you. Atharv says who will help me in this house. Kalyani asks him not to lie and says she knows the truth. Sampada calls Kalyani, but her phone is switched off. She then calls Pawar, but even he doesn’t pick her call. She thinks what to do, thinks to go to outhouse and search first aid box. She thinks Kalyani had said that the door is locked from outside, so nobody will see her. She ties her foot with her saree cloth and covers herself with shawl to leave from there.
Atharv tells Kalyani that nobody is helping him, why will he lie? Kalyani says you will lie to me Atharv, I am not stranger, but your own. She asks him to tell secret to her and says she will share her secret to him. She says they will have lunch and drink and talk about the secret. Sampada tries to come out of the secret room, when she sees Avni in the outside, searching her stuff. Sampada thinks if she sees me then Kalyani’s secret will be out. She closes the lid of the secret room and Avni hears it. Avni comes near there. Atharv agrees to Kalyani’s sayings. Kalyani thinks atleast she made Atharv believe that she is Sampada.
