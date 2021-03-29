Tujhse Hai Raabta 30th March 2021 Written Update Today Twist – firstpostofindia

ENTERTAINMENT

Tujhse Hai Raabta 30th March 2021 Written Update Today Twist

Tujhse hai raabta
Tujhse hai raabta

Tujhse Hai Raabta 30th March 2021 Episode Written Update Serial By Zee Tv. Read Tujhse Hai Raabta 30 March 2021 (30/03/2021) Written Updates With firstpostofindia.com

Summary Main Story: Tujhse Hai Raabta Main Story Still Has To Come Please Hold On with us…

Newscast Live Days: Monday To Saturday

Current Begin Update: 30th March 2021:(30/03/2021)

Read Tujhse Hai Raabta 30 March 2021 Written Episode update on Our Official site Firstpostofindia.com. Now, Tujhse Hai Raabta 30th March 2021 Written Episode Update Starts with Anupriya faults Malhar for Kalyani state and reveals to him that she can never pardon him if something happens to Kalyani. Sarthak sats how about we take her to the clinic. Malhar takes Kalyani and Anupriya going to go behind them however she fell oblivious.

Pawar advises everything to Sampada. Subsequent to acquiring cognizant Anupriya tells she will go to the emergency hospital. Aao Saheb speaks you need rest and nothing will happen to Kalyani as Malhar is with her. Anupriya speaks let me go. Avni gets some information about herself. The woman constable shows a capture warrant against Anupriya for slaughtering Hari. Anupriya and Sarthak get stunned. Anupriya speaks I’m the person who educated police.

Woman constable tells we discovered your imprints in his body so we need to capture you. Anupriya speaks I contacted him to know whether he is alive or not and we looked for Hari in light of the fact that he is an observer for our situation and it doesn’t mean I killed Hari.

The woman constable tells it’s an organization from the official. Sarthak attempts to assault Avni speaking it’s your arrangement right yet Anupriya stops him and advises to Avni that she realizes how to save herself and her family and she goes with the constable getting some information about Kalyani’s condition.

Malhar carries Kalyani to home. Kalyani requests him how she cutted her hand. Malhar tells me it’s my misstep however you’re confronting the results. Kalyani figures sorry for concealing it from you yet I can’t uncover it you until I discovered who’s helping Atharv from our home. Malhar speaks how about we go to Mumbai for your treatment.

Kalyani tells us this time Moksh is imperative to us. Sarthak goes to Malhar room and illuminates to them how the woman constable takes Anupriya with her and speaks I wish I may slaughter Atharv instead of demolishing his office.

Kalyani inquires as to whether he is harmed at Atharv office. Atharv sats yes. Malhar guarantees to Sarthak that nothing will happen to Maayi and they goes to police headquarters. Kalyani thinks so Sarthak Kaka is honest and she calls Sampada.

At the station Malhar expressions of remorse to Anupriya. Sarthak requests that Kanna battle Anupriya’s case for him yet Kanna speaks he is out of the station. Anupriya speaks she needn’t bother with any legal advisor.

Sarthak closes her. Malhar requests that he stay quiet. Sarthak requests that Malhar accomplish something. Malhar speaks I will attempt yet its structure from official. Anupriya speaks she will battle her case. Sarthak requests that she take his help. Malhar requests that Anupriya take Sarthak’s help for Kalyani. Anupriya concurs.

Sampada chastens Kalyani for hurting herself. Kalyani tells I can’t let our arrangement presented to Atharv and another point Sarthak kaka is honest. Sampada speaks then who’s helping Atharv.

Kalyani tells she have plan to establish it and she discloses to her arrangement to Sampada. Sampada speaks don’t stress we can make this arrangement fruitful. Kalyani speaks fine and she goes to meet Anupriya. Sampada attempts to take her pack however she harms her feet and blood comes out from it.

