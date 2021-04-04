Tujhse Hai Raabta 5th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Godaveri is helping Atharv – Telly Updates

Tujhse Hai Raabta 5th April 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com
The Episode starts with Kalyani seeing someone sitting with bedsheet and light inside. She shouts. Malhar says he is inside and wants Sampada’s ghost to go out of her body. Kalyani finds him reading about how to make the ghost go. She thinks he is following the blind faith due to her act. He tells that he has learnt something and dancing. Kalyani plays an old song and dances with him. Meanwhile she gets Sampada’s message and reads it while hugging Malhar. She finds out Sampada’s message that Aao Saheb is the one helping Atharv. Atharv calls someone and asks her to help him take out the locket from Kalyani’s neck. Kalyani makes Moksh have food. Aao Saheb asks Kalyani if she had food. Kalyani says she will do, thinks why Aao Saheb will help Atharv. Moksh goes to play. Godaveri tells Kalyani that Police came. She brings juice for Kalyani. Aao Saheb collides with her and the juice falls down from her hand on Kalyani’s saree. Aao Saheb asks her to change her saree and takes off her locket. Kalyani gets doubtful.
Lady constable brings Avni there. Avni acts to be mad. Atharv brings stay order and says Avni can’t be arrested in this condition. Kalyani says she is acting. Anupriya says we have video proofs. Malhar asks lady constable how did Avni come to know about atharv’s plan when Avni was locked in room. Lady constable says she don’t know. Atharv and Avni smirk and he recalls putting the letter in Avni’s room. Avni reads it and smirks. Fb ends. Atharv asks Sarthak to take care of his wife. He gets a message that the locket is taken out from Kalyani’s neck. Aao Saheb comes there.
Kalyani meets Sampada in the secret room and tells about Atharv’s conspiracy. Sampada says we don’t need to worry until Maayi and Kaka working on the case. Kalyani tells her that Aao Saheb took the locket from her neck and thinks why is she helping Atharv. Sarthak tells Anupriya that he is angry as Avni is acting mad and they are helpless. Anupriya asks her not to do anything wrong. Avni comes there and takes papers from the file. She says she will make plane out of it. She sits on Sarthak’s lap and asks her to comb her hair. Anupriya says she will make her pony. Sarthak says you don’t need to do this. Anupriya taunts him. Avni thinks she can keep eye on both, by acting mad. Aao Saheb is going somewhere. Kalyani asks for her phone and says plumber number is engaged. Aao Saheb gives her phone. Kalyani thinks why are you helping Atharv. Aao Saheb gives her locket to Kalyani and makes her wear it. Kalyani thinks if Sampada is having any misunderstanding. She thanks her and calls Godaveri. She gives Godaveri’s phone to her. It shows the phone was of Godaveri. Godaveri smiles.
Kalyani tells Sampada that Aao Saheb is not helping Atharv. Sampada says then who is helping him. Godaveri is shown, feeling bad. Atharv asks her not to feel guilty and tells her that because of Kalyani and Malhar, her Baba is in jail, Nal died and Pallavi went in depression and went to Mumbai. He asks her not to feel bad and says they didn’t give you pocket money also. I gave you money, you wanted. He says nobody cares for you, not even Aao Saheb. He provokes her against everyone. Sampada says someone is helping him. Kalyani says she will execute the plan today and make him confess all the truth.
Atharv asks Godaveri about the locket. Godaveri says she made juice fall, but Aao Saheb took the locket. She says Kalyani didn’t wear it. He says it is good that Sampada can get inside her body. Atharv asks her to give medicine to Kalyani, so that she feels that she can’t become a mother and get in depression. Godaveri says that medicine is over. Atharv gives money and asks her to buy it. She gets down from the car. Anupriya and Sarthak see her. Anupriya calls her. Godaveri sits in the auto and goes. Sarthak says Godaveri was looking tensed. Anupriya gets worried.
Precap: Moksh fell down in the secret room and shouts Aai fi. Sampada calls Kalyani and informs her. Chikkal informs Malhar about Moksh going to the outhouse.
Update Credit to: H Hasan