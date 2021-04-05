Tujhse Hai Raabta 6th April 2021 Written Update – firstpostofindia

Tujhse Hai Raabta 6th April 2021 Episode Written Update Serial By Zee Tv. Read Tujhse Hai Raabta 6 April 2021 (06/04/2021) Written Updates With firstpostofindia.com
Current Begin Update: 6th April 2021:(06/04/2021)
Read Tujhse Hai Raabta 6 April 2021 Written Episode update on Our Official site Firstpostofindia.com. Now, Tujhse Hai Raabta 6th April 2021 Written Episode Update Starts with Atharv feels upbeat and requests that she share her arrangement to execute Malhar. Kalyani requests that he share who’s helping him.
Atharv tells how about we make the most of our date prior to sharing it. Godavari leaves in the wake of purchasing medication. Sarthak and Anupriya goes to the same shop and become acquainted with the Godavari is purchasing prophylactic pills. Anupriya spans to home and gets some information about the Godavari.
Aao saheb tells the Godavari isn’t at home, why you look stressed. Anupriya gets circumvented speaking nothing.
Atharv finishes NAL retail shop for their date. Kalyani tells you’re utilizing NAL retail outlets in a great manner. Atharv speaks we should make the most of our main tune, trust you recall it. Sampada advises to Kalyani that “Pyar ki Ek Kahani” is the melody through Bluetooth.
Kalyani advises him then he requests that she hit the dance floor with him. Kalyani hits the dance floor with him awkwardly then she envisions Malhar in Atharv place than their dance gets hindered when Atharv gets message and he reveals to her that he got a significant package and he goes out.
Sampada requests that Kalyani check in CCTV film. Kalyani cannot watch the individual in CCTV than she goes out and requests what’s happening with’s he. Atharv reveals to her he have significant work. Kalyani requests who’s helping you? Are you going to meet that individual?
Atharv tells let me leave, I will reveal to you who’s helping me once I came to the home. Kalyani concurs. Kalyani follows Atharv vehicle in Auto and notification there is no one in the car.
Atharv watches Kalyani from his concealing spot and thinks so my Suspicion is right that Kalyani is imagining then he reminisces how he saw Locket with Kalyani.
Atharv noisily talks in the Phone telling I actually question Kalyani that is the reason I didn’t advise her about you and I need to watch Sampada soul to trust her else I will have a hard time believing she is getting had. Kalyani leaves from that place. Atharv thinks Avni saw Sampada so it’s conceivable that Sampada is alive and playing a game with Kalyani, so I need to establish it.
Kalyani advises to Sampada and Pawar that Atharv isn’t believing us so this evening we need to execute our next arrangement. Pawar requests how it’s conceivable when Malhar is at home. Kalyani plans to send Malhar and Moksh to display.
Pawar requests that Malhar authorization visit Mela with his children. Malhar concurs then he proposes Malhar to accompany Moksh to Mela. Malhar concurs when Moksh demand him.
