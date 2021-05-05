Tujhse Hai Raabta 6th May 2021 Written Episode Update

Tujhse Hai Raabta 6th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Malhar coming to Meenakshi’s house and asks why there is crowd here. Pawar tells that Meenakshi is attacked and is in the hospital. He shows the CCTV footage. Malhar thinks this woman looks like Kalyani and thinks she is at home, then who is she? He calls Anupriya and asks her to give call to Vaijanti. Anupriya tells that she came to hospital with bebe as her leg is hurt. Malhar thinks Vaijanti can come here then? He comes home and calls Kalyani…He thinks Kalyani can’t hide from him and finds the fridge stuff on the floor in the kitchen. He finds the fridge open a bit and finds her sitting inside unconscious. He gets shocked and calls her. He asks her to open her eyes and takes her out. He checks her pulse and takes her to bedroom. He rubs her hands and feet. Kalyani shivers and gets temperature. He then closes the door and covers blanket on her, but she still shivers. Malhar thinks I have to give her body heat. He removes his shirt and hugs her to give her warmth. Param comes there and says you want to do this with my wife and that’s why sent me to jail. He says neither I am blind nor stupid, I can understand. Malhar says I am trying to save her.

