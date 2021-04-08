Tujhse Hai Raabta 8th April 2021 Written Update – firstpostofindia

Tujhse Hai Raabta 8th April 2021 Episode Written Update Serial By Zee Tv. Read Tujhse Hai Raabta 8 April 2021 (08/04/2021) Written Updates With firstpostofindia.com
Current Begin Update: 8th April 2021: (08/04/2021)
Read Tujhse Hai Raabta 8 April 2021 Written Episode update on Our Official site Firstpostofindia.com. Now, Tujhse Hai Raabta 8th April 2021 Written Episode Update Starts with Pawar watches that he is wearing a phony facial hair growth so he going to Athrav takes it out and afterward begins charging him pointing a firearm at him, Athrav at that point hits him making the weapon fall, the two of them get in a battle to win the weapon.
Sampada shouts that she has put all the cases, Kalyani guarantees her that Athrav would not come searching for her since the store is shut now and furthermore, she can be ok for the time being yet ought not concern as she would look for another protected house for her.
Athrav strolls up the stepping stool and bolts the entryway, the constable beginnings thumping however he shouts that the constable should kick the bucket, he understands that Sampada would have fled from the indirect access pondering where she may have gone.
Kalyani guarantees Sampada that she ought not concern as they would sullen discover a way, she at that point requests that Kalyani leave since, supposing that somebody watches them than their arrangement would be destroyed so she stows away under the cases, Kalyani is standing when she feels that somebody has contacted her, she in anxiety turns around to discover Malhar jee remaining behind her who requests what is she doing out of the house, Kalyani uncovers that she was attempting to discover the recliner anyway he compels her to accompany him since she isn’t well and the climate is truly sweltering.
Malhar clarifies that he has brought more drugs for her from the specialist, Kalyani gets staggered telling that she would not take additional prescriptions anyway is stunned to watches the ring subsequent to opening the bundle, Malhar at that point gets on his knees and spots the ring on her finger, he clarifies that his satisfaction lies with her so he embraces her, she requests what is the explanation that he purchased the ring out of nowhere.
Sampada eliminates the cases at that point listens that Athrav is chatting with somebody inside the house, he is chatting with Godavari, teaching her to satisfy the arrangement which they have talked about in the night since he is taking care of the external issue, Sampada is listening calmly to their discussion feeling that in the event that he takes the name of his associate it would be simple for them to discover him, he anyway continues settling the arrangement.
Godavari blends some powder in the two glasses of juice shouting that Kalyani is with Malhar in their room yet would not come out alive. Malhar shows Kalyani the advancement letter, she peruses it out in surprise shouting that the street pharmacists will presently run for their lives since he has taken the charge of opiates division, Malhar pulling her nearer clarifies that she is the person who has finished his family and is the explanation they all are together. Godavari is spreading harmful gas in the house alongside Avni who gets some information about Athrav.
she clarifies that he is dealing with the external side so Sampada can’t run from any spot, Athrav strolls in the store with the machine spreading the smoke, Sampada gets stressed and attempts to hold her hack shouting that this was Athrav’s arrangement since he needs her to hack and come out the stowing away, she anyway covers her face with the dupatta. Godavari comes into the room requesting that Kalyani and Malhar drink the squeezed orange which she has made.
Malhar questions if she has made it herself, at that point requests when she got such a lot of keen on cooking, she clarifies that she just cooks in her spare energy, Kalyani alongside Malhar drink the whole glass shouting that it was truly invigorating, Godavari grins believing that her arrangement has satisfied.
Sampada scarcely holds her breath yet doesn’t hack, she at that point feels that Athrav has left the store so leaves her concealing spot anyway Athrav pushes her from behind, she tumbles to the ground, he goes to her and starts embracing her firmly in any event, when she doesn’t need to be with him referencing that he got truly discouraged when he came to realize that she had kicked the bucket and surprisingly attempted to commit suicide yet then one day got a sign from god that his Sampada is alive so now she has at long last returned to him.
he shouts that she doesn’t understand how he would deal with Kalyani and herself, in light of the fact that their arrangement has finished. Kalyani and Malhar are both are oblivious on the floor while the room is loading up with the smoke, Athrav strongly rescues Sampada once again from the store, telling that their arrangement has finished when somebody hits him from behind with a bar, Sampada is stunned to watches that it is Anupriya, who discloses that she came to realize reality structure Goda. She clarifies that when she went to the house.
