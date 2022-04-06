Tullamore Fest to celebrate life of Ashling Murphy with special concert

A special concert dedicated to Ashling Murphy will take place this Sunday at the Tullamore Tradefest.
This is the first such incident to raise funds for a trust set up by the family of a 23-year-old primary school teacher who was killed while jogging along the canal in Tullamore’s Capincur in January.
Several performers will appear at the Tullamore Court Hotel as part of a special musical tribute to ‘Siligrad Seolmhar ar Ashling Murphy’, to be held on Sunday evening.
The Murphy family recently established the Ashling Murphy Memorial Trust for causes and organizations close to Ashling’s heart. till now, Over €2,700 has been raised In support of the Trust ahead of TradeFest this weekend.
talking toJames Hogan, who is the organizer of the event and the principal…
