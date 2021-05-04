Tulsa Tech Criminal Justice Graduates To Be Sworn In As TCSO Detention Officers – News On 6

LATEST

Tulsa Tech Criminal Justice Graduates To Be Sworn In As TCSO Detention Officers

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office will swear in a group of specially trained Tulsa Tech graduates Tuesday as its newest detention officers.

The 12 students are part of the first class to complete the Criminal Justice Program at Tulsa Tech, which allowed the students to go through the special training with the sheriff’s office while attending class.

Right after the students graduate, Sheriff Vic Regalado will swear them in and they will be ready to go straight to work at the Tulsa County Jail.

Tulsa County Deputy Justin green said with a critical need for detention officers this partnership is a huge help. It gives graduates proper training, gets them working as fast as possible, and offers them real-life law enforcement experience, early.

“With our staffing levels it’s always great to have new people coming in, but it’s exciting that in today’s climate there are still people who want to come into law enforcement and corrections because it’s an honorable profession and we want to keep it that way,” said Green.

Green said the sheriff’s office accepts people into the program as young as 18 years old.

Tuesday’s swearing-in ceremony is set for 1 p.m. at the Tulsa Tech Peoria campus.

