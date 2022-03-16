TUNIC review by jeuxvideo.com

A fox is usually said to be cunning, but in this case, the little hero of Tunic is mostly slow as a turtle! It’s been five years since the title was presented at E3 2017. A considerable time during which the Zelda-like, particularly noted for its pretty artistic direction and its demanding fights, has remained very discreet, slowly but surely preparing its reserves for the winter 2022. This time it’s the right one: the furball is ready to jump into the deep end. Was it worth the wait?

Find above our video test of Tunic, to know our opinion in a few minutes and in pictures. This test was performed on a PC. Tunic is also available on Xbox One and Xbox Series via Game Pass console and PC.

When we interviewed Andrew Shouldice, creator and lead developer of Tuniclast year, one sentence particularly caught our attention: “I’m one of those who don’t prefer to tell players when they’ve found all the secrets. Because a game where you have found all the secrets is a definitively finished game”. The man had just “made our imagination sparkle” in the blink of an eye, to use his words. Before being a Zelda-like with a very neat artistic direction and demanding fights, Tunic is first and foremost an exploration-puzzle game. It’s simple, there are mysteries everywhere. The character embodied by the player – a little fox with a plump puff – also wakes up without the slightest explanation on the edges of a vast world. It will of course be necessary to go on an adventure to unearth answers. A mysterious entity is held prisoner and you will have to find a way to free it. All that remains is to explore this universe.

secrets everywhere

Like the first The Legend of Zelda, an assumed source of inspiration from Andrew Shouldice, Tunic is a game that basically tells you to “explore and figure it out” while doing its best to vaguely tell you where to go, without betraying that great sense of adventure and mystery, like a stranger in a strange world. This is one of the great successes of the title. Tunic indeed demonstrates a particularly clever and effective level design, managing to put a thousand and one secrets on our way while maintaining a semblance of direction. Secrets often well hidden, thanks to the choice of isometric 3D and perspective games, which can be tilted a little with the key to lock enemies. Because here, no mini-map, GPS system or quest log. Tunic subtly guides the player with, among other things, signs written in an unknown language, but with a few readable words and symbols that will put you on the right track. Sometimes areas will also ask for mandatory objects to progress, such as the sword or the lantern, which can delimit your exploration and invite you to come back later. A bit like in Zelda, except that Tunic does not offer a linear structure based on “dungeon, object, dungeon, object”. After a certain point, the player will be free to go wherever they want to complete their adventure, or retrace their steps to try to find new secrets, metroidvania style.

But you haven’t seen anything yet. The other star of Tunic is a paper manual directly integrated into the game which will have to be completed and whose pages are scattered – and eventually well hidden – in the world. The document occupies a very important place. Beyond the nod to the titles of the 90’s, information on the universe and very useful cards, it contains clues on the very functioning of certain game mechanics, sometimes mandatory to progress (and which wait wisely from the start of the game). A brilliant concept. Each technique discovered forms a powerful cocktail of surprise and satisfaction, insofar as the player could have stumbled upon it hours before, by chance. It is this exact feeling that manifests itself when discovering one of the many shortcuts of the game, size to upset the basic route. Like the techniques, these passages have also been patient since the first moments, in the shadow of a convoluted perspective, without even being closed by a mechanism. Once discovered, it is quite dizzying to know of their existence.

Tunic – Walk in the forest and pages of the manual (Gameplay)

Do not worry, it is almost impossible to discover these elements upstream, unless you have a very big stroke of luck or do anything with the controller. No risk therefore of “ruining” his first part. The icing on the cake, the whole thing gives rise to a great potential for replayability. All in all, Tunic thus puts in place a tremendous sense of adventure and mystery, which continues to grow as the player progresses, unearths clues, and realizes whatever comes their way. But with such design choices, the opposite can also happen. Crucial information missed and patatra, the player finds himself going around in circles. Rest assured, the pages containing this kind of information are rather well highlighted, with explicit illustrations. But a miss can happen. Note that Tunic does not offer a help system or anything to annotate the maps. A radicalism that is both its strength and its weakness. Those who get caught up in the secret hunting game will find a truly striking title. The others will “just” keep the memory of a very good Zelda-like.

An absolutely memorable hunt for secrets: Even after having found all the information required to move forward, this famous paper manual will not have revealed all its secrets. Far from there. The document actually contains a lot of clues to uncover the biggest mysteries of the game. Clues, for example, indicated in the margin, with a brief stroke of the ballpoint pen, but not only. These juicy secrets act as an “end game”, are not required to see the end credits and are only there to satisfy fans of puzzles. And they will be served. We got a kick out of solving Tunic’s latest mysteries – always right and never too twisted – especially by collaborating with other people. In the latter case, the title took on the air of a super exciting social experiment, creating a memorable memory. But it takes time and being surrounded by the right people. Experience may vary from case to case.

In the face of danger

Under cover of a colorful and very pleasing artistic direction to the eye – which is also based on a fairly simple technique – Tunic is actually a raw title, which often leaves the player facing himself. And on the sidelines of the secrets, it is also the action phases that will not be easy. Tunic bets on fairly demanding fights based on reading enemy gestures, dodging and stamina management. On this point, beyond the sword-shield duo and the green outfit which obviously recalls Zelda, the title borrows much more from the Dark Souls. With however a desire to make everything less picky. Stamina only drops when the little retard rolls or takes hits with the shield, not when hitting with the sword. When this resource drops to zero, the animal can still jump to dodge but without taking advantage of the window of invincibility offered when it is in good shape. Ditto in case of death: a failure will cause you to lose a small part of your “coins” and not all of them. After which, you will reappear at the last active checkpoint (the Souls equivalent of campfires) and can claim your due at the place of your death. Nothing too penalizing.

Enough to offer just the right amount of challenge without going overboard. Andrew Shouldice wanted to inject just the right amount of difficulty to make the player feel unwelcome in this world and it’s a total success. In Tunic, the difficulty gradually increases but is never frustrating. Beyond the classic enemies, it is especially the bosses who will represent a course to pass. The latter have all been the subject of particular care, both in terms of animations and staging. Epic battles during which the objects picked up along the way can be very practical (and whose real usefulness is initially hidden behind the unknown language mentioned above). A very present requirement with which the players will not necessarily all be comfortable, and Tunic has understood this. At any time during the adventure via the pause menu, it is possible to become invincible and/or no longer lose stamina. A very good idea to allow everyone to immerse themselves in a universe that hides a thousand and one secrets, which will mark your mind.

Tunic – We venture into a very dark dungeon (Gameplay)

Conclusion



Points forts Neat, affordable puzzles

Just enough challenge

Very successful art direction

Beautiful and mysterious universe

Good soundtrack

Accessibility options

A striking “end-game”

A nice replayability Weak points Formula that can be frustrating…

…And hide the richness of the game

No in-game help if blocked

More than a very good Zelda-like, Tunic is a great puzzle-adventure game that will delight fans of exploration and secrets. Because the game of Andrew Shouldice and his friends contains a lot. Very much. Starting with those hidden off the beaten path, thanks to beautiful colorful isometric 3D. But especially those hidden in a paper manual directly integrated into the game. A brilliant idea that serves as a map, a history manual as well as a collection of clues, and which is at the heart of the progression. Tunic knows how to regularly surprise the player with things present from the start – a passage, a game mechanic – but which are revealed hours later. Without forgetting the demanding and solid action phases, which contain significant moments. Fights that it is also possible to make very simple, thanks to accessibility options. What to concentrate above all on the secrets of Tunic, which we took a monster foot to solve. Because that’s where the real wealth of the game is hidden. A big crush.