Ture Love Never Diesies YRKKH Episode 6 – Telly Updates

Ture Love Never Diesies YRKKH Episode 6 - Telly Updates

Hello Friends I am sorry for late here is ture you love never dies Occupationh

After the accident Karthik takes care of Naira like a child, he takes good care of Naira and the children, he does not go to the office, he does his office work at home

One day in evening

Kartik gives coffee to Naira

Kartik : Naira drink this coffee

Naira : No I don’t want drink coffee now I will drink later kartik I am sorry

Kartik confused

Kartik : Naira what happened, why are you apologizing. Naira gets tears eyes

Kartik gets tensed to see Naira in tears

Kartik wipes her tears

Kartik : Naira what happened Why are you crying

Naira : I bother you so much I am sorry

Kartik : Naira When did you bother me, why are you talking like this, why

Naira : I have been bothering you so much since I lost my vision, you take care of our kids, you take care of me, office work I am sorry

Kartik gets tears in his eyes

Kartik : Have you finished talking, Now please listen carefully to what I have to say what are you saying how do you think I have a problem caring for you and our children? How do I think I have trouble caring for you and our children? Don’t talk like this anymore Naira

Kartik speaks in a high tone Tears fall from Naira’s eyes He wipes away the tears with guilt for scolding her

Kartik : Naira Please stop thinking about this I have no problem taking care of you and our children. My first priority is to take care of you I do not see it as my duty, I see it as my love, so please do not stress yourself out, do not think about anything, please do not worry your eyesight will come to you soon Please stop crying now and give me a smile.

Naira, overwhelmed by Karthik’s words, She sheds happy tears

Kartik : Naira why are you crying he wipes out her tears Naira hold his hand

Naira : It’s tears of joy patidev I’m so blessed to have a husband like you I love you Kartik

Kartik : I love you Naira I am so blessed to have you in my life Naira I love you so much

He kissed her forehead she smiles at kartik

Kairav came to kaira room

Kairav: mumma

Naira: Kairav

Kairav : mumma papa I’m so happy Do you know what happened at school today?

Kairav is disappointed and thinks that Naira did not notice what he was saying

Kairav : mumma I have spoken to you but why you have been looking somewhere

Naira gets sad and Kartik looks at Naira and tries to distract Kairav

Kartik : Well Kairav look here what paper in hand it is

Kairav : Papa, today my school held a drawing competition and I attended the competition. I won the first prize in that competition

He shows the prize and drawing to them

Kartik : Painting is wonderful Kairav I do not know if you can paint so beautifully it’s really superb he kissed him forehead

Kairav : Thanks Papa Mumma you still haven’t told me how painting is

Naira become sad

Episode freeze

