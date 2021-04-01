Ture Love Never Diesies YRKKH Episode 6 – Telly Updates

Hello Friends I am sorry for late here is ture you love never dies Occupationh
After the accident Karthik takes care of Naira like a child, he takes good care of Naira and the children, he does not go to the office, he does his office work at home
One day in evening
Kartik gives coffee to Naira
Kartik : Naira drink this coffee
Naira : No I don’t want drink coffee now I will drink later kartik I am sorry
Kartik confused
Kartik : Naira what happened, why are you apologizing. Naira gets tears eyes
Kartik gets tensed to see Naira in tears
Kartik wipes her tears
Kartik : Naira what happened Why are you crying
Naira : I bother you so much I am sorry
Kartik : Naira When did you bother me, why are you talking like this, why
Naira : I have been bothering you so much since I lost my vision, you take care of our kids, you take care of me, office work I am sorry
Kartik gets tears in his eyes
Kartik : Have you finished talking, Now please listen carefully to what I have to say what are you saying how do you think I have a problem caring for you and our children? How do I think I have trouble caring for you and our children? Don’t talk like this anymore Naira
Kartik speaks in a high tone Tears fall from Naira’s eyes He wipes away the tears with guilt for scolding her
Kartik : Naira Please stop thinking about this I have no problem taking care of you and our children. My first priority is to take care of you I do not see it as my duty, I see it as my love, so please do not stress yourself out, do not think about anything, please do not worry your eyesight will come to you soon Please stop crying now and give me a smile.
Naira, overwhelmed by Karthik’s words, She sheds happy tears
Kartik : Naira why are you crying he wipes out her tears Naira hold his hand
Naira : It’s tears of joy patidev I’m so blessed to have a husband like you I love you Kartik
Kartik : I love you Naira I am so blessed to have you in my life Naira I love you so much
He kissed her forehead she smiles at kartik
Kairav came to kaira room
Kairav: mumma
Naira: Kairav
Kairav : mumma papa I’m so happy Do you know what happened at school today?
Kairav is disappointed and thinks that Naira did not notice what he was saying
Kairav : mumma I have spoken to you but why you have been looking somewhere
Naira gets sad and Kartik looks at Naira and tries to distract Kairav
Kartik : Well Kairav look here what paper in hand it is
Kairav : Papa, today my school held a drawing competition and I attended the competition. I won the first prize in that competition
He shows the prize and drawing to them
Kartik : Painting is wonderful Kairav I do not know if you can paint so beautifully it’s really superb he kissed him forehead
Kairav : Thanks Papa Mumma you still haven’t told me how painting is
Naira become sad
