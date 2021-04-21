LATEST

Tuukka Rask records 51st NHL shutout

Tuukka Rask records 51st NHL shutout

Tuukka Rask of Savonlinna, Finland notched his 51st profession Nationwide Hockey League common season shutout on Tuesday in a 2-0 Boston Bruins win over the Buffalo Sabres on the KeyBank Heart in Buffalo, NY. Nevertheless, it was solely Rask’s first shutout of 2020-21. For fantasy hockey homeowners in head-to-head codecs, like myself, the shutout for Rask couldn’t have come at a greater time as that is the opening week of the fantasy hockey playoffs.

Rask made 32 saves general. He had 9 saves within the first interval, six saves within the second interval and 17 saves within the third interval. Sabres rookie phenom Dylan Cozens of Whitehorse, Yukon led Buffalo with seven pictures on objective.

Offensively for the Bruins, Brad Marchand of Halifax, Nova Scotia, scored the game-winning objective at 8:06 of the primary interval from David Pastrnak of Havirov, Czech Miracle, and Mike Reilly of Chicago, IL. Reilly, who was traded from the Ottawa Senators to the Bruins on the NHL commerce deadline for a third-round draft decide within the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, now has three assists in 5 video games. All 22 factors this season Reilly has had have been from assists as he had 19 assists with the Senators. In the meantime, the Bruins acquired their second objective of the sport at 3:03 of the second interval. Connor Clifton of Lengthy Department, NJ scored an insurance coverage marker from Sean Kuraly of Dublin, OH, and Curtis Lazar of Salmon Arm, BC for his first objective of the season and third objective of his profession.

With the shutout, Rask now has a document of 11 wins, 4 regulation losses, and two losses in further time. He has a goals-against common of two.22 and a save share of .916. Rask missed vital time earlier this season with an undisclosed damage.

The Bruins are at the moment crimson sizzling, as they’ve gained 5 straight video games. They’ve a document of 26 wins, 12 regulation losses, and 6 losses in further time for 58 factors, and are in fourth place within the East Division.

