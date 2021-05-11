ENTERTAINMENT

TV actor Ravi Dubey tests Positive for COVID

Telly Updates

Our country is struggling with Covid and there is no one who has been spared from the clutches of this highly infectious disease. Many of our TV celebrities got infected and the latest one is TV actor Ravi Dubey. He took to his social media handle late on Monday night to reveal that he has tested positive for Covid 19. Some days ago, Ravi had got the cast, crew and other members of Udaariyaan vaccinated. The Jamai Raja actor and his wife are the producers of the show.

Ravi had then posted that “We are happy report that all employees cast crew and members of @dreamiyata family have got our doses of vaccine …our deepest gratitude to all the frontline workers and members of the authority.”

The actor, in a detailed post, has asked those who came in contact with him to get tested and take care of themselves. He further wrote ‘I have isolated myself and m in care of my near and dear ones… stay safe.. stay positive (as in stay optimistic) God bless us all.’

