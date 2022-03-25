TV channel, how to watch

Sweden will face the Czech Republic in the semi-finals of the World Cup qualification action on Thursday afternoon.

Both clubs will look to advance to the next round with a win today and the winner of the match will face Poland after being eliminated from the competition due to Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine.

Here’s everything you need to know how, when and where to watch the 2022 World Cup qualifying matches on Thursday.

Sweden vs Czech Republic

When: Thursday, March 24

Thursday, March 24 Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ live streaming: ESPN+ (stream now,

Sweden Possible Starting Lineup:

Olsen; Lindelof, Danielson, Helander, Augustinson; Kulusevsky, Ekdal, Olsen, Forsberg; Isaac, Quison

Czech Republic Possible starting lineup:

Vaiklic; Brebek, Kalas, Zima, Matezu; Sadilek, …