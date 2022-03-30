TV Channels, How to Watch

Poland will welcome Sweden for their World Cup playoff final at Stadion lski on Tuesday as they both look to book tickets for Qatar 2022.

Poland were awarded a bye in the playoff final after their original match with Russia was canceled, while Sweden was able to stop the Czech Republic 1–0 in a grudge match to reach the playoff final.

Here’s everything you need to know how, when and where to watch the 2022 World Cup playoff final on Tuesday.

  • When: Tuesday, March 29
  • Time: 2:45 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • live streaming: ESPN+ (stream now,

Poland Possible Starting Lineup:
Happy; Berezinsky, Glick, Bednarek; Cash, Krychowiec, Zurkowski, Reka; Moder, Zielinski; lewandowski

Sweden Possible Starting Lineup:
Olsen; Danielson, Lindelof, Nilsson, Augustinson; Klassen, Swanberg, …


