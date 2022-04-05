TV Details, Weather Forecast, Players to watch

when is that?

The first men’s major of the year, the 2022 US Masters, will begin on Thursday morning (Thursday afternoon Irish time) at Augusta National, Georgia. Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and, for the first time, Tom Watson will begin the tournament as honorary starters, as is tradition. The tournament will run until Sunday afternoon (Sunday night in Ireland).

How can I follow all this?

The Masters is being broadcast exclusively on Sky Sports and Now throughout the week. The feature group coverage will begin at 2 pm on Thursday, with full coverage starting at 7.30 pm. Round-by-round highlights will be available on BBC Two starting midnight. And you can follow every day’s activities via The Irish Times Sport Live…