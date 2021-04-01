Tv Guide to streams 2021 mlb opening day: Live Free – Film Daily

Best way to watch The 2021 regular season is upon us. Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, MLB made it through spring training without interruption, and a full 162-game season is on deck.

Each year Opening Day brings a ton of quality pitching matchups. Every club starts whomever they deem their best available pitcher in the first game of the new season. You can’t beat it. It’s nothing but great matchups all day. The rankings are based on three factors:

So, with that in mind, here are our 2021 Opening Day pitching matchup rankings. There are 10 Cy Young awards and one MVP award among this year’s Opening Day starters.

RHP Jacob deGrom, Mets vs. RHP Max Scherzer, Nationals

DeGrom vs. Scherzer tops our list for the second time in three seasons. The two multi-time Cy Young winners also matched up in 2019, with deGrom and the Mets earning a 2-0 season-opening win over Scherzer and the Nationals.

For my money, deGrom is the best pitcher in baseball. He’s somehow throwing harder than ever, and he is the ultimate combination of power and precision.

RHP Gerrit Cole, Yankees vs. LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu, Blue Jays

One stinkin’ little point separated Ryu (third place) and Cole (fourth place) in the AL Cy Young voting last season. The two joined AL East teams on pricey free agent contracts last offseason and more than held up their end of the bargain.

RHP Jack Flaherty, Cardinals vs. RHP Luis Castillo, Reds

Few things in baseball are as aesthetically pleasing as a good changeup, and Castillo has maybe the best changeup in the sport. He sells it extremely well and the pitch just disappears about 10 feet in front of the plate. Please enjoy:

LHP Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers vs. RHP German Marquez, Rockies

Marquez is among the most underappreciated starters in the game right now, partly because Coors Field skews his overall numbers and partly because the Rockies always seem to make headlines for the wrong reasons.

RHP Kenta Maeda, Twins vs. RHP Brandon Woodruff, Brewers

The Twins wisely inserted themselves into the Mookie Betts trade last year and nabbed Maeda, who finished runner-up for the AL Cy Young award. Minnesota convinced him to scale back on his fastball and spam hitters with his slider and changeup.

LHP Max Fried, Braves vs. RHP Aaron Nola, Phillies

It was a short season, but Fried broke through and became a legitimate ace last year, thanks in large part to his trademark high spin curveball and relatively new slider.

RHP Tyler Glasnow, Rays vs. RHP Sandy Alcantara, Marlins

It is easy to dream on an arm like Glasnow’s. He’s still more potential than production at this point — Glasnow’s only extended run of dominance as an unfettered big-league starter was the eight starts he made prior to his 2019 elbow injury — but a 6-foot-8 pitcher who throws 100 mph with a wicked curveball and a new slider …

RHP Lucas Giolito, White Sox vs. RHP Dylan Bundy, Angels

It took longer (a lot longer) than the prospect hounds expected, but Bundy finally became an ace last season, albeit in a weird and short 60-game season.

RHP Shane Bieber, Cleveland vs. LHP Matthew Boyd, Tigers

Too low for the reigning AL Cy Young winner? Probably, though Boyd has been one of the least effective pitchers in baseball the last two seasons (5.15 ERA in his last 340 2/3 innings). That said, Boyd is capable of spinning a gem every now and then, and Bieber is as good as it gets right now.

LHP Madison Bumgarner, Diamondbacks vs. RHP Yu Darvish, Padres

Every year there’s one pitching matchup I’m afraid I’m ranking too low, and this is it this year. Darvish is still outstanding as last year’s second place finish in the NL Cy Young voting shows. Bumgarner had a poor 2020 season, though he was hardly the only veteran to do so, and his track record is unparalleled.

RHP Zack Greinke, Astros vs. RHP Chris Bassitt, Athletics

Bassitt is Oakland’s latest find-an-ace. I don’t know how they do it, but every few years they turn an afterthought (in Bassitt’s case, he missed most of 2016-18 with Tommy John surgery) into a frontline starter, and Bassitt is the latest in a long line that includes Frankie Montas, Kendall Graveman, and others.

RHP Kevin Gausman, Giants vs. LHP Marco Gonzales, Mariners

Among the many other dumb things he said, former Mariners CEO Kevin Mather called Gonzales “very boring” earlier this year. Gonzales has taken it in stride (note his Twitter bio) and while I wouldn’t call him boring, he isn’t flashy.

LHP John Means, Orioles vs. RHP Nathan Eovaldi

I am all in on Means. I know he had a rough 2020, but the changeup is a legitimately elite pitch, and if he’s able to maintain last year’s velocity spike, he could really be something. Eovaldi is on the short list of the hardest-throwing starters in the sport and velocity is sexy.

RHP Chad Kuhl, Pirates vs. RHP Kyle Hendricks, Cubs

It feels wrong to have Hendricks this low because he’s so good. He’s very unconventional by today’s standards — Hendricks has averaged 87.4 mph with his fastball the last two seasons — but it works thanks to his dead fish changeup and top of the line command.

RHP Kyle Gibson, Rangers vs. RHP Brad Keller, Royals

This will be Keller’s second career Opening Day start. Other notables with exactly two career Opening Day starts: Dean Chance, Mike Flanagan, Cliff Lee, Denny McLain, Dontrelle Willis, and Kerry Wood. That’s some nice company. This will be Gibson’s first career Opening Day start.