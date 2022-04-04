TV Quickfire: Jacqueline Jossa on taking on a Disney classic in All Star Musical’s new series

Have you always been a fan of music?

I have always loved music. I am a musical geek. My favorite thing to do is to go and watch some music, then to have a chance to be on the other side of that, to do something different, to push myself a little, it was really a no brainer.

Was there a sense of brotherhood between the celebrities?

It was a relief that you were going through someone else that you are going through internally. At the end of the process, we finally met each other. So then it kind of stuck and supported and it really made everyone feel better, I thought.

Did you find any challenges in performing live?

I’ve never really done a lot of live stuff. Eastenders, if you mess up, you can go again….