TV series ‘Pachinko’ reveals the lingering weight of colonization, showrunner says

In the opening episode of “Pachinko”, Korean American banker Solomon Beck concludes that Japanese businessman Katsu Abe is testing his loyalty after an exchange colored by historical tensions between his two countries.

“The Korean Vs. Japanese Situation? Why Can’t People Get Over That?” Beck’s white owner Tom Andrews asks. “This is the past. It has happened.”

In the context of the Japanese occupation of Korea in 1910, this question is stripped of real life and painfully familiar to many in the diaspora, showrunner Sue Hugh told NBC News. In some ways, the answer to this sits at the center of the Apple TV series based on Min Jin Lee’s novel of the same name, which follows a Korean immigrant family shaped by business.

Through a multi-generational story that…