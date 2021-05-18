ENTERTAINMENT

TV show Imlie’s director Atif Khan, editor, and other members double up as extras in the shoot due to absence of actors

Telly Updates

With shooting restrictions imposed in Maharashtra due to the raging pandemic, several shows have moved their base to places like Hyderabad, Silvassa, Agra among others.

The makers of Imlie also moved their base to Hyderabad a few weeks ago after the shooting was banned in Maharashtra. Now the new challenge was to shoot with a limited crew. Recently director Atif Khan shared with a series of tweets how several channel members doubled up as extras in the show during a recent action sequence.

Even the director had to play a cameo for the action sequence. The sequence shows Aditya looking for Imlie at a lodge where he gets attacked by Satyakam’s goons. With the tweets Atif shared, who played which role in this episode.

While the supervising producer played a visitor at the lodge, the chief editor essayed the role of one of Satyakam’s goons. Director Atif essayed the part of holding Aditya at gunpoint. He proudly called it team effort.

Related Items:

Most Popular

102
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
100
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
72
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
57
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Telly Updates Telly Updates
52
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
Avatar Avatar
50
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
44
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
43
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
42
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Avatar Avatar
42
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top