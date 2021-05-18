TV show Imlie’s director Atif Khan, editor, and other members double up as extras in the shoot due to absence of actors

With shooting restrictions imposed in Maharashtra due to the raging pandemic, several shows have moved their base to places like Hyderabad, Silvassa, Agra among others.

The makers of Imlie also moved their base to Hyderabad a few weeks ago after the shooting was banned in Maharashtra. Now the new challenge was to shoot with a limited crew. Recently director Atif Khan shared with a series of tweets how several channel members doubled up as extras in the show during a recent action sequence.

Even the director had to play a cameo for the action sequence. The sequence shows Aditya looking for Imlie at a lodge where he gets attacked by Satyakam’s goons. With the tweets Atif shared, who played which role in this episode.

Meet #imlie fighting team !!!! In order of appearance 🤗…. sandesh ( our supervising producer) pic.twitter.com/qnWCfur0Zj — Atif Khan (@atifcam) May 17, 2021

Vikas nirmale ( NIK’s Second Director ) pic.twitter.com/ISQ2cEPzyl — Atif Khan (@atifcam) May 17, 2021