TV shows to shift their shooting location till ban on shoots in Mumbai is lifted

Attributable to sudden outbreak of Corona virus in Mumbai, Maharashtra Authorities restricted shootings for 15 days adopted by different tight tips. The information got here because the shocker for TV and Movie business. Movie shootings halted for some time. However Tv business appears to be unstoppable this time. Makers of the reveals are planning to shift the capturing areas to keep up the chain of the episodes.

In an interview with the main TMT, Shaadi Mubarak star Rati Pandey mentioned; “We’d go someplace in Rajasthan to proceed our shoot. The image can be clear within the subsequent two days. Nothing is finalised.”

Lead actor of ‘Humari Wali Good Information’ in an interview with well-known TMT confirmed present shifting to Manesar, Haryana till Maharastra Authorities raise the ban on shoots in Mumbai

Coming to few extra fashionable TMT, Ekta Kapoor’s Kundali Bhagya with their star solid just lately shifted to Goa. The capturing of the present will begin quickly. Actor Dheeraj Dhopar, Shradha Arya together with different crew members taken off to Goa put up getting Covid take a look at achieved. Newest report additionally reveals that together with Kundali Bhagya, well-known present Kumkum Bhagya and Yeh Hai Chahatein may shift to Goa too. The dialogue over shifting Kumkum Bhagya and Yeh Hai Chahtein remains to be occurring.

Different massive reveals that features ‘Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali’, Choti Sarrdaarni and ‘Namak Iskk Ka’ have finalised to shoot at Hyderabad Movie Metropolis. Members related to the reveals will quickly endure Covid take a look at and can shift to the placement. Shiny Doshi and Kinshuk Mahajan starrer ‘Pandya Shops’ is all set to shift their capturing location to ‘Bikaner’. Whereas, sources reported that ‘Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti’ will fly to ‘Surat’ put up going by way of Covid-19 assessments.

Exhibits’ Imlie ‘,’ Tujhse Hai Raabta ‘,’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ‘,’ Anupama ‘,’ Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha ‘,’ Qurbaan Hua ‘,’ Barrister Babu ‘,’ Dr BR Ambedkar ‘and’ Ishq Mein Marjawan ‘too will shift their capturing location outdoors Mumbai. Makers are but to resolve the placement.

